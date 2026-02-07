Jaideep Ahlawat Admits Having "Destructive" Temper: "I Have Reacted Violently"

Jaideep Ahlawat is known for his stellar on-screen presence. His versatile acting skills and dignified demeanour often grab attention. However, fans may not be fully aware of how he is in his personal life. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his anger issues and how he tries to work on them.

Jaideep Ahlawat candidly admitted to dealing with anger-related problems. The actor revealed that despite making several attempts to manage it, his temper can sometimes be “destructive.” The Paatal Lok actor spoke about this in a video uploaded on Rekhta's YouTube channel. Jaideep said, “My temper is still a bit of a problem. I snap very quickly, and at that point, I don't understand anything.”

He continued, “Even though I try my best to keep it under control, once I snap, it becomes very difficult to bring it back on track. I usually have to leave that space, because if I continue to be in that space, my anger will just keep on increasing.”

The actor also recalled an incident from the past while explaining his anger issues. He shared that in the early days of his career, he found it extremely challenging to learn colloquial Hindi, as his Haryanavi dialect would often slip into his speech mid-sentence. This struggle caused him significant frustration, which at times also triggered his anger.

“Agar main kisi space mai hoon, aur mai kisi cheez se irritate ho raha hoon (If I am at a place and I am getting irritated by something), I try my best to keep calm or not get affected. But agar woh hat gaya (once I snap), I have to leave that particular space, because if I don't, I won't be able to be in that space again,” Jaideep recollected.

The actor, however, also admitted, “So temper is still a problem. Ab boht control mein hai (Now it is quite in control), but it is very destructive. A few times, I have reacted violently, and that is a problem.”

Jaideep Ahlawat's Recent Works

The actor was last seen as Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis. The war film was led by debutant Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut. Looking ahead, Jaideep has King and Drishyam 3 in the pipeline.