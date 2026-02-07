20 Years Of <i>Rang De Basanti</i>: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan And Other Cast Members Reunite For A Special Screening

It was indeed a nostalgic moment for the team of Rang De Basanti, who came together for a special screening last evening, marking 20 years since the film's release.

Aamir Khan was joined by other cast members Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni and Soha Ali Khan, along with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

The cast were seen wearing customised hoodies with the film's title sprawled across them.

Soha Ali Khan shared some pictures and videos from the milestone celebration and wrote: "20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed, but the spirit was still. #rangdebasanti #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion."

Have a look here:

About Rang De Basanti

The plot revolves around a gang of friends who graduate from Delhi University but hang around their old campus. Their paths cross with a British filmmaker (Alice Patten), who plans to cast them in a film inspired by the sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters under British rule.

Initially, the group of friends are largely apolitical, but when they lose a dear friend to local government corruption, the patriotism in them comes alive. The story then unfolds to showcase how they avenge their friend's death.

Rang De Basanti won four National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

While Soha Ali Khan was paired opposite R Madhavan in the film, she co-starred alongside Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan and Waheeda Rehman.