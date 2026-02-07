Aneet Padda Reveals The "One Thing" Ahaan Panday And She Kept Telling Each Other About <i>Saiyaara</i>

Last year, Mohit Suri's blockbuster Saiyaara put two fresh faces-Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-in the spotlight. The lead actors have since been expressing gratitude for the response and love from the audience. In a recent chat, Aneet Padda opened up about how both Ahaan Panday and she approached Saiyaara with the same thought.

In a conversation with Femina India, Aneet Padda said, "We kept saying one thing to each other: 'Let's remind the world of a kind of love they've forgotten. Let's do it for love.' We said it all the time."

She added, "It stopped being about 'Am I acting well?' It became about whether we were serving the larger picture."

She revealed that when the pressure and nervousness increased, Ahaan Panday asked her, "Who cares what the film does or doesn't do?"

Saiyaara Topping IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies 2025 List

At the top of the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 is Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a global talking point for its emotional storytelling and chartbuster music.

Earlier this year, IMDb also announced its list of the most popular Indian stars and directors of 2025, with Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda topping the annual ranking based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors to the platform. Ahaan Panday secured the No. 1 position among actors, followed by co-star Aneet Padda, while filmmaker Mohit Suri, who directed Saiyaara, led the inaugural Most Popular Indian Directors list.

About Aneet Padda

Aneet began modelling while still a teenager, appearing in several ads and promotional campaigns for major brands over the next few years. She debuted as an actor with a small role in the Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. She got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don't Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked on the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.

In 2025, she made a stellar debut alongside Ahaan Panday in Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara. The film became the all-time highest-grossing romantic film and one of the year's top-grossers. Apart from the box office numbers, Aneet also received praise for her performance.

According to a Bollywood Bubble report, Aneet has joined the cast of Nyaya, a courtroom drama directed by Nitya Mehra in collaboration with her husband Karan Kapadia. She will appear alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Arjun Mathur. She also has Maddock's Shakti Shalini in her lineup.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. It stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

