Halle Berry Engaged To Van Hunt After 5 Years Of Dating: "He Did Put A Little Ring On It"

Halle Berry has confirmed that she is engaged to musician Van Hunt, clearing up months of speculation about their relationship.

What's Happening

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the 59-year-old actress addressed confusion surrounding their nearly six-year romance.

"There's some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no," Berry said.

Host Jimmy Fallon quickly responded, "But, that's not the case?" after the moment was briefly interrupted by a heckler in the audience.

"No, that's not the case," Berry clarified. "I did not say 'no,' we just don't have a date. Of course, I said 'yes, I would marry him.' "

Fallon congratulated the couple, jokingly asking security to remove the "jealous" heckler before adding, "No. I'm so happy, you guys are a great couple. Congratulations."

Berry then showed off her engagement ring and said of Hunt, "Thank you. He did put a little ring on it."

Fallon appeared surprised by the size of the diamond, responding, "Oh, a little."

Background

Halle Berry's confirmation comes months after Hunt revealed in June 2025 that he had proposed, though the wedding plans were not finalised at the time.

"I put out the proposal, and it's still on hold as you can see," Hunt told Today.com following his joint interview with Berry on the June 4 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. "It's just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."

At the time, Berry had explained that her hesitation stemmed from her previous marriages. The Oscar winner was married to former MLB player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, singer-actor Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005, and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. Hunt has also been divorced once.

"We don't feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don't," Berry told the outlet, later adding, "I think we will get married just because, out of the people I've been married to, this is the person I should have married. And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it's not because we feel like we have to. I think it's something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."

Berry and Hunt first connected in 2020 and built their relationship virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. She made their romance Instagram official in September 2020, confirming she was dating the Seconds Of Pleasure singer with a playful post featuring his tour merchandise. "Now ya know...," she wrote at the time, referencing earlier photos teasing her new relationship.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards and have since been open about their bond. In October 2021, Berry publicly praised Hunt at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, calling him, "My love, love, love - my sweetheart," and adding, "I've never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am."

The following month, Berry shared that her then-8-year-old son, Maceo, had performed an impromptu commitment ceremony for them.

"This was a ceremony by an 8-year-old in the back seat of the car who said, 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said, 'Really, I should marry him?' " she recalled on Live with Kelly and Ryan. "He said, 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like, 'Oh, okay. We're married!' But we're not married. So, that's our commitment ceremony."

Hunt has also spoken publicly about his admiration for Berry. In a November 2021 essay published on her website re-spin, he wrote, "Halle waits on nothing and leads the rhythm where she wants it to go. She knows that magic is made, and she was not made for waiting on it to happen," adding, "...There's a fairytale quality to her generosity that unfolds like a shimmering Christmas morning."

Berry, who shares son Maceo with Martinez and daughter Nahla with Gabriel Aubry, has frequently expressed her happiness with Hunt. At the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, she called him "the love of my life," explaining, "Because I failed so many times, I now know what [love] really looks like. And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me."

In a September 2024 interview with Marie Claire, she described Hunt as her "person" and said, "the nature of the way this happened, I have a real belief that this is it. This is my person."