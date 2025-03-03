Oscars 2025: Halle Berry And Adrien Brody Recreate Their Controversial 2003 Kiss On The Red Carpet. Watch

At the 2025 Oscars, one of the most memorable moments took place away from the main stage.

Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreated their iconic on-stage kiss from 2003, this time on the red carpet. The moment was a nostalgic throwback to the 2003 ceremony, when Brody, who had just won Best Actor for The Pianist, stunned the audience after kissing Berry.

This time, the actress, sporting a shimmering silver gown, surprised Brody while he was giving interviews on the red carpet. She interrupted him with a playful gesture, leaning in and planting a kiss on him.

The crowd cheered and laughed at the unexpected moment. Brody's girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, was seen clapping and laughing along with the audience. As Berry turned to Chapman with a smile, she joked, "I'm sorry!" adding to the fun.

Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody in front his girlfriend—

Now let the #Oscars begin pic.twitter.com/a0znHKFr5B — Nicole Alicia Xavier @OSCARS (sha•vee•er) (@nicoleaxavier) March 3, 2025

The official Oscars social media account shared the video of the moment, captioning it, "A reunion 22 years in the making."

Adrien Brody is currently a strong contender for his second Academy Award for his role in The Brutalist. However, he faces tough competition in the Best Actor category, with nominees including Timothee Chalamet for A Complete Unknown, Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes for Conclave and Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice.