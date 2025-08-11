Why Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Became Pakistan's Biggest Blockbuster After Fawad Khan's <i>The Legend Of Maula Jatt</i>

Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh's Sardaar Ji 3 landed in hot water after Pakistani star Hania Aamir's casting in the movie came to light. That the revelation was made months after the Pahalgam terror attack didn't help either.

Following the controversy, the film skipped the release in India and hit the big screen across the globe, including Pakistan. And this is how India's loss became Pakistan's gain.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, one of the biggest exhibitors of Pakistan who released Sardaar Ji 3 in his Cineplex multiplex chain in the country on June 27, told NDTV that the Punjabi film did "outstanding" business in Pakistan.

According to him, the movie has grossed Rs 60 crore (PKR) at the Pakistani box office, coming in second to the Fawad Khan-starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt whose collection stands at Rs 124.50 crore (PKR).

"It (Sardaar Ji 3) has become the second biggest box office success by crossing Rs 60 crore (PKR) gross box office (approximately) after The Legend of Maula Jatt, which is still playing in selective cinemas since October 2022. The film has done a business of over Rs 124.50 crore (PKR). No other film has ever done a business which has touched Rs 60 crore (PKR)" Nadeem Mandviwalla told NDTV.

The top exhibitor also said that Diljit Dosanjh is as popular in Pakistan's Punjab as he is anywhere else in the world.

"This was proved last year with the release of Jatt & Juliet 3, which did a business of probably more than Rs 30 crore (PKR)."

Nadeem Mandviwalla said there were three key reasons why Sardaar Ji 3 did great business in Pakistan.

"First, Diljit, second, Hania Aamir, which was a huge incentive, and third, the film not releasing in India due to the controversy. It was a very negative decision which became positive (for Pakistan)... The film received support from the general public of Pakistan and that became the reason for its great success," he added.

While there is a ban on Indian films in Pakistan, Sardaar Ji 3 was allowed to release in the country as one of the co-producer's on the film was a Pakistani called Zain Wali and that the film was ranked as a Punjabi international film, not an Indian movie.

