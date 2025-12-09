Farah Khan's Warm Anniversary Post For Husband Comes With A Reference To Her 'Next Wedding'

Farah Khan is celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with Shirish Kunder. She treated fans to some archival pictures of the two from years gone by and penned a long note.

She wrote, "21 years ago, someone (who had not been invited to our wedding) passed a b*tchy comment: 'I'll attend her next one.' Sorry, pal, this one is going okay so far. Happy anniversary @shirishkunder… we may not hold hands in public (for that you'll have to come out with me), but it's you who holds our family together... and I love you. Have I embarrassed you enough??"

Have a look here:

When Shah Rukh Khan Performed Kanyadaan At Farah-Shirish's Wedding

In the carousel of images shared by Farah Khan, one is from her mandap on her wedding day, in which Shah Rukh Khan is also seen.

Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been close friends for a long time and have worked together on several projects. An old video from 2004, in which Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are seen performing kanyadaan at Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder's wedding, went viral again last month.

Farah Khan On How Gauri Khan Got To Know About Shirish Kunder

In an earlier interview with Simi Garewal, Farah Khan revealed how Gauri discovered Shirish Kunder.

Farah recalled, "We (Shirish and I) were in the editing room doing a promo. She came and saw us. Then she called me and said, 'You lied to us. I can see and make out that you both are seeing each other.' I was like, 'No,' because we did not want the crew to know. She picked up the vibe."

When asked if Shah Rukh called after Gauri, Farah revealed, "No, he didn't. There was a big Main Hoon Na success party at Shah Rukh's house, and I introduced Shirish to everyone."

Farah and SRK have known each other since the 1990s. Shah Rukh Khan even starred in Farah Khan's directorials—Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.