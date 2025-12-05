How Farah Khan, Archana Puran Singh And Sunita Ahuja's Vlogs Made The Loudest Noise This Year

One is an OG Bollywood wife; another is a choreographer-director and a confidant of Bollywood A-listers (of course, after Karan Johar). And the third one is known for her loud laughter (literally). They are everywhere on your screens—from television to OTT to YouTube.

The year 2025 made them part of the same club. It wouldn't be a hyperbole to tag Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, and Sunita Ahuja as the breakout stars of the year. They made headlines; one made her cook a national sensation. They, perhaps, earned more money than most Bollywood actors this year. Their everyday lives are dished out as "content." People laughed, cried, and flipped through vloggers' diaries as a routine pastime.

As the year draws to a closure, here's a look back at Archana, Farah, and Sunita's journeys on YouTube. The key question is: How have they carved a path to success as vloggers?

Welcome To Archana Puran Singh's Aaap Ka Parivaar

Archana Puran Singh, who has recently been seen mostly on Kapil Sharma's show, used to share short reels on Instagram during Covid. As her YouTube channel's bio says, she has made her journey from 'laughter queen to your favourite screen'.

Boasting 1 million followers and 213 videos (to date), Archana Puran Singh's YouTube content is as engaging as Dharma family entertainers. Archana, her husband Parmeet Sethi, and their two young sons Ayushmann and Aryaman light up the videos with their everyday conversations, witty punchlines, unshakable bond, and shared love for food and travel. From "Best Bombay Sandwich" to "Delhi Ka Best Chole Bhature," from "Gujarati Thali" to "Dehradun Ki Best Bun Tikki"—there's just one stop to check off your wishlist.

Archana's channel also features food and travel diaries that cross various time zones, connect the past with the present, and reveal their struggles in marriage, relationships, and children's mental health.

Tracing back her journey and why she started vlogging, Archana told fellow vlogger Sourav, “During lockdown, I started posting small videos with my house-help, Bhagyashree, on Instagram because I had too much time on my hands. People called me and said what I was doing was called vlogging, and I didn't even know. The videos went viral, and Bhagyashree became world-famous.

“So Farah Khan suggested I start a proper channel. We have done theatre, films, TV, and OTT. The only thing left was having a presence on YouTube. Kayi baar mai thak jaati hoon aur mann nahi hota, par logon ke comments aate hai ki, ‘aap hamare jeene ke ek aur karan hai,' ya ‘aap ka parivaar dekh kar hamein bohot acha lagta hai.'” (Sometimes I'm too tired for YouTube and don't feel like doing it, but then people post comments saying ‘you give us another reason to live,' or ‘we feel very happy seeing your family.')"

Parmeet added, “I believe this is the future of entertainment. Be it movies or OTT, this is the biggest avenue out there, and if this indeed is the future, we wanted to be part of it.”

When Parivaar And Pyaar Equal More Money

Vlogging not only gave Archana and Parmeet the limelight but also secured their financial stability.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Parmeet Sethi revealed their YouTube venture has been creatively fulfilling and could be far more lucrative than traditional work in films and television. “If we decide to make this our full-time career, it'll pay us at least three times more than what films and television together pay us,” he said.

Speaking about their family vlog, Parmeet said, “I am very happy we started vlogging at a time when it's gaining so much traction. Right now, it just exists—but it's going to get much bigger with time.” Citing an example, he added, “Even Aamir Khan released a film on YouTube.”

Comparing YouTube to a lifelong investment, Parmeet remarked, “We are like a life insurance company—YouTube keeps paying us the premium throughout our lives.”

He acknowledged vlogging could easily become a full-time profession for many, though it comes at a personal cost. “I don't want to commit that much because I also want to live my life. But if we did make it an everyday thing, it would earn us three times more than what films and television pay us collectively,” he said.

However, Parmeet also pointed out the downside of putting one's life on display. “You're offering your entire life for people to see—and that's not everyone's cup of tea. You need to be shameless, careless, and fearless to do something like that. People's reactions can start affecting you.”

Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Until Farah Khan Reaches Celebs' Homes

Choreographer, director, judge of a reality show, host—you have seen her in diverse roles on diverse platforms. But when she came to the YouTube screen, she owned it, and scored a sixer.

Throughout her journey, her cook Dilip played like a pro and formed an enduring partnership. Farah Khan's YouTube channel bio says, "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!"

Boasting 2.51 million followers and 306 videos, Farah Khan's vlogs make all the right noise. From cooking to home tours to her camaraderie with cook Dilip, with a big dose of celebrity quotient, Farah's vlogs are the IT content of 2025.

Looking at the choice of celebs, Farah is there for all. There are industry insiders like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora, newsmakers like Dhanashree Verma, Munawar Faruqui, and more.

Farah started posting YouTube videos in April 2024.

Her cooking videos with Dilip soon gained traction, attracting an envious number of followers. “Your life can't revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I'm 80 because my work doesn't depend on either my looks or clearly not my body, ever,” she added.

In an episode of Two Much With Twinkle and Kajol, Farah shared why she moved to vlogging.

“Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube, because I can see the skew. Also, I have three kids who go to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”

Farah Khan shares 17-year-old triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva with filmmaker-husband Shirish Kunder.

Who Is Dilip?

Dilip Mukhiya, a 42-year-old migrant from a small Bihar village, became an internet sensation as Farah Khan's cook. Starting with just Rs 250, his stellar fame via YouTube videos and subsequent ad campaigns transformed him into a local celebrity.

Brands noticed him almost immediately. In just one year online, Dilip appeared in adverts for Myntra, Amazon, Urban Company, Flipkart, skincare brands, washing machines, pressure cookers, organic food, and even shot a cameo with Shah Rukh Khan for an ad. He has walked onstage at YouTube FanFest, filmed in palaces, posed with influencers, and travelled abroad.

How much Dilip earns remains a mystery.

Dilip has worked with Farah for the past 11 years. Previously, Farah told Ashneer Grover's mother, “He joined me with a salary of Rs 20,000. Today, I can't tell you how much he earns.”

Biwi No 1 To Vlogger

"Main hoon Biwi No 1, thodi masti, thoda style, thoda drama, sab milega. Kyunki main hoon Sunita Ahuja... aur main apni kahani khud sunati hoon!"says Sunita Ahuja's YouTube channel bio.

Compared to the other two, she is new in this field. Boasting 2.8 lakh subscribers and 25 videos, Sunita's vlogs range from schooldays to home tours to Govinda.

Rumours about Govinda and Sunita's divorce have been swirling online since February. Before venturing into vlogging, Sunita dominated headlines for her troubled marriage with Govinda and her unfiltered interviews.

Speculation about their relationship intensified after Sunita shared personal details in recent interviews a few months ago.

Amid these rumours, an ETimes report quoted a source as saying, “Sunita apparently sent a separation notice a few months ago, but nothing has progressed since.”

Reports also suggested the couple reconciled after a few months.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, the couple posed together for the media. Sunita said, “Aaj itna close, close... agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Humaari dooriyan hoti! Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye. Koi nahi alag kar sakta hai.” (If something had happened between us, would we be so close today? There would be distance between us. No one can separate us, not even if God or a devil comes down.)

If you ask Sunita about Govinda, she will answer. Always.

During a podcast with Paras S Chhabra on his Abraa Kaa Dabra Show, Sunita was asked about Govinda's rumoured affairs. “I have said this many times to the media that I have also heard it. But until I see him with my own eyes or catch him red-handed, I can't say anything. I have heard it's a Marathi actress,” said Sunita.

She continued, “This is not the age for all that. Govinda should be thinking about settling his daughter and son Yash's career. But I have also heard the rumours and said that till the time I don't speak out, don't believe anything. I've also told the media I will always speak the truth because I don't lie.”

Sunita also advised women to be financially independent and not rely on their husbands' income.

Speaking about her YouTube channel, Sunita said, “It's going really well. I got the YouTube silver button within four months of vlogging. A woman should stand on her own. It gives another level of happiness to earn your own money. Your husband gives money, but he will do so once after asking ten times. Your own earning is your own.”

Seasons may come and go, but vlogs are here to stay. So are our YouTube stars, shining brighter and sharper.