Farah Khan Shares Pics From New Parents Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Baby Shower: "For Any Baby Advice, <i>Main Hoona Na</i>"

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder has extended her heartfelt wishes to newbie parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who welcomed their baby girl on Saturday.

Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Farah posted glimpses from Patralekhaa's baby shower, attended by close friends and family.

"The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao .. enjoy this beautiful phase of life n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na," Farah wrote in her caption.

Farah also tagged actor Huma Qureshi in her post, noting how perfectly timed the baby shower celebrations were for the couple.

In the pictures, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar could be seen adorably dressed in matching yellow outfits, posing with a special baby shower cake, balloons, a giant teddy bear, a crib, flowers, and more.

Farah also shared a group picture from the baby shower, showing Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem, and others joining in the celebrations.

Farah Khan, who is known for sharing a close friendship with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, also dropped a cute comment on the couple's announcement post.

"Yoooohooooo!! Best news! I'm going to be the fun aunt," she wrote in the comments.

On Saturday morning, the star couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, coinciding with their wedding anniversary. "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," they wrote.

Fans instantly reached out to share congratulatory messages for the couple. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon also showered love on the family.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film 'Citylights', which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Rajkummar recently completed the shooting for his upcoming film, 'Nikam'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)