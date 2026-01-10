<i>Ikkis</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Agastya Nanda's Film Mints Rs 85 Lakh

Ikkis, headlined by Agastya Nanda, is maintaining a decent run at the box office. The war drama, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Maddock Films, premiered on January 1. The film collected Rs 25.5 crore in its first week.

On Day 9, Ikkis earned Rs 85 lakh at the ticket window, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the movie's total box office collection to Rs 26.35 crore.

Ikkis witnessed an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 11.57 percent on its second Friday, January 9, the report added. The morning shows registered an audience footfall of 6.75 percent, while the afternoon shows recorded 10.43 per cent. Evening screenings stood at 13.36 per cent, and night shows witnessed the highest occupancy at 15.74 percent.

Ikkis marks Agastya Nanda's theatrical debut. The grandson of legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan previously appeared in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 2023 movie The Archies. It was released on the OTT giant Netflix.

Apart from Agastya, late actor Dharmendra, along with Simar Bhatia, Vivaan Shah, Sikandar Kher, and Jaideep Ahlawat, are also part of Ikkis.

Ikkis marks Dharmendra's last film. The veteran star died last year in November. He was 89. In one of his past interviews with entrepreneur and philanthropist Usha Kakade on her podcast, the He-Man of Bollywood requested fans to watch Ikkis.

Dharmendra said, "Meri ek film aa rahi hai, Ikkis. Woh zaroor dekhiyega. Humaare Sriram (Raghavan) bahut achhe director hain. Inhone woh Johnny Gaddaar banayi thi. Yeh border ki picture hai. Lekin bahut touching bhi hai. Achhi, achhi, achhi film hai. (My film is coming, Ikkis. You must watch it. Our Sriram (Raghavan) is a very good director. He made that Johnny Gaddaar. This is a picture of the border. But it's very touching too. It is a good, good, good film.)"

Ikkis, set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, revolves around Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was martyred at the age of 21 and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.