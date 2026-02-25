Inside Pics From Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Haldi Ceremony: Floral Garden Party With Pet Graffiti Decor

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are getting married on February 26, and their pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. The couple has now taken to social media on their respective Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of their intimate haldi ceremony.

Haldi Posts

Vijay took to the Stories section of his Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of the intimate setup.

The first frame reveals a beautifully styled haldi venue set outdoors. A circular space, enclosed by soft wooden panelling, is carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sit two small wooden stools, placed for the bride and groom during the ritual.

Surrounding the area are baskets brimming with bright yellow and orange marigold petals, adding a festive and auspicious touch to the setting. The backdrop features lush floral arrangements in warm hues, creating a serene garden-like ambience.

In another Story, Vijay shared a close-up of personalised floral name placards. One flower-shaped card reads "Rushie", a nickname for Rashmika, while the other reads "Vijay".

Placed among fresh lilies, roses, and marigolds, the decor detail adds an intimate, romantic element to the traditional ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna too shares some glimpses.

One was a picture of a beautifully decked up table, another snap had an adorable graphic of their dogs, Storm and Aura.

What We Know About the Wedding So Far

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's pre-wedding celebrations are underway in Udaipur. The haldi ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon, with mehendi set for the evening, around 7 to 8 PM. The sangeet was hosted last evening as part of the early celebrations.

Sources told NDTV that the couple will honour both their roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies: a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda's family and a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika Mandanna's side. In this way, the actor couple will "beautifully blend cultures while celebrating their individual heritage", added the source.

A friendly match was also played between the bride and groom's sides last evening before the sangeet, dubbed the 'Virosh Premier League'. The couple has named their wedding 'Virosh Wedding', a play on the combination of their names Vijay and Rashmika.

Around 100 guests are invited, including friends, family, and industry colleagues. Some of those from the Telugu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur for the highly anticipated wedding are directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Tharun Bhascker, actors Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, and stylist Shravya Varma. Lokah actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is also attending the wedding, as she shared glimpses on her Instagram Story. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad in October 2025.

