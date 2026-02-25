Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli To Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Why Star Couples Are Choosing Unplugged Weddings

There was a time when wedding albums lived in velvet-bound books and memories lingered in conversation. Today, they trend in real time. But somewhere between viral reels and overzealous #ShaadiDiaries, Bollywood's biggest stars decided to press pause.

Welcome to the era of the unplugged wedding, where the only thing lighting up the aisle is love, not phone screens.

What Is An Unplugged Wedding?

An unplugged wedding is exactly what it sounds like: a ceremony where guests are requested (and sometimes required) to switch off or surrender their phones. No Instagram stories mid-vows. No front-row relatives holding iPhones aloft. No blurry leaks before the couple shares their official portraits.

Instead, the idea is simple: be present.

Wedding planners describe it as a conscious move toward intimacy. Without screens acting as a barrier, the emotional exchange between the couple and their guests becomes immediate and uninterrupted.

Photographers, too, favour it: unobstructed frames, no glowing rectangles in the background, and authentic expressions that aren't frozen for selfies.

What began as a celebrity-led privacy measure has quietly evolved into a cultural shift, one that prioritises presence over posts.

Virat-Anushka's Italy Wedding Set The Tone

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the first Indian power couples to redefine wedding privacy in the social media age.

The duo married on December 11, 2017, in a dreamy ceremony at Borgo Finocchieto in Tuscany, Italy.

With a tightly curated guest list and a strict no-phone rule, the wedding was wrapped in secrecy until the couple themselves shared official photographs hours later.

Guests were informed well in advance that phones would not be permitted during the ceremony. Security ensured compliance, and only designated photographers documented the event. The result? A wedding that felt cinematic, intimate, and entirely on their terms.

Industry insiders now widely credit their Italian nuptials with kickstarting Bollywood's unplugged wedding movement.

Deepika-Ranveer's Celebrations At Lake Como

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh followed suit when they married on November 14-15, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

With global media circling the venue, the couple implemented an uncompromising no-phone policy. Guests were reportedly requested to deposit devices before the ceremony, and heightened security ensured no images leaked before the official release.

The approach created a rare phenomenon in Bollywood: anticipation without intrusion. When the couple finally shared their wedding portraits, the internet erupted. But the ceremony itself remained untouched by the chaos of instant uploads.

The Security Template For Priyanka-Nick's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1-2, 2018, blending Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Their wedding was as grand as it was guarded. With international press stationed outside, strict phone restrictions were enforced within the palace premises. Guests were briefed about digital discretion, and the couple's team handled all visual documentation.

In an age where images circulate without consent, they ensured their story unfolded exactly how they wanted.

Katrina-Vicky's Rajasthan Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

While rumours swirled for weeks, guests inside the venue experienced a celebration free from digital distraction. Phones were restricted not only for privacy but also to encourage immersion.

Opening up about the decision to go for unplugged wedding, Vicky's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal said, "What we did, it was very interesting, we kept a no-phone policy on ground, not because of privacy or anything but because we realised that people are enjoying so much at the moment that none of us needed phones."

Alia-Ranbir's Home Wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor opted for an intimate home wedding in Mumbai on April 14, 2022.

Despite the domestic setting, digital discipline remained intact. Guests were requested to avoid photography, and devices were discreetly monitored. Phones were taped for guests and staff at the home wedding.

Kiara-Sidharth's Suryagarh Wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Their wedding, too, embraced the unplugged format. Guests were reportedly guided through security protocols designed to prevent leaks. When the couple finally posted their wedding video with the now-iconic "ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai" caption, it felt earned.

Rashmika-Vijay, The Latest Addition To Join Unplugged Wedding Trend

Now, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to marry on February 26, in Udaipur.

Sources suggest that the celebrations, beginning February 24, will follow a strict no-phone policy, with NDAs reportedly signed by vendors and photography teams. The guest list is said to be minimal, family and a close circle of friends only.

Why Film Fraternity Is Choosing To Disconnect

The logic is layered.

Privacy, of course, remains paramount. In an era of paparazzi drones and viral leaks, unplugged weddings offer control.

But beyond strategy lies something softer - emotional preservation. Without phones, guests aren't spectators; they are participants. Couples see faces, not flashlights. Photographers capture tears without screens blocking sightlines. The atmosphere feels less staged, more sacred.

As one Mumbai-based wedding consultant puts it, "When the crowd isn't documenting, they're experiencing. And that changes the energy completely."

The unplugged wedding isn't anti-social media. It's anti-distraction.

From Tuscany in 2017 to Udaipur in 2026, the message remains consistent: some moments deserve to be lived before they are liked.

And perhaps that is the most modern luxury of all.