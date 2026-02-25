Why Jaya Bachchan Believes Paparazzi Feud Won't Impact Grandson Agastya Nanda's Career

Jaya Bachchan has made it clear that her equation with the paparazzi has nothing to do with her grandson Agastya Nanda's journey in films. Speaking at a recent media interaction, the veteran actor addressed the chatter around photographers allegedly threatening to boycott the Bachchan family.

Over the years, Jaya Bachchan has often been seen scolding photographers at public events. Recently, some of her comments about their behaviour and attire sparked criticism. A section of the paparazzi even pointed out that they regularly cover Amitabh Bachchan's Sunday greetings for fans and questioned who would promote Agastya if they stepped back.

Jaya Bachchan, however, does not seem worried. In an interview with Variety India, she said, “No power on earth can change my grandson's destiny. If Agastya is destined to be a star, nothing can change it. Agastya will have his own equation with the press. It has nothing to do with me.”

She also spoke about a time when her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, faced a long press ban at the peak of his career. “At the height of his stardom, Amitji was banned by the press for almost 15 years. How did that impact his career?” she said, suggesting that media issues do not decide an actor's fate.

Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released on Netflix. He then appeared in Ikkis, a war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also marked the final screen appearance of Dharmendra.

Reports say Agastya is now working on a romantic film backed by Maddock Films. He is expected to star opposite Naomika Saran.

As for Jaya Bachchan, she was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will next appear in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling (working title), a romantic comedy directed by Vikas Bahl. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

