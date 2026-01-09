Sandeep Reddy Vanga Revisits His Vision For Prabhas And Triptii Dimri's <i>Spirit</i> Poster: "Both Husband And Wife Are Drinking"

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, led by Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most highly anticipated films. The first look created quite the buzz. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has now opened up about the poster details, also dropping hints on the storyline.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently joined Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar for a promotional video for The Raja Saab. It was posted on the YouTube channel of People Media Factory.

Prabhas asked Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "The idea of the poster is crazy. How did you get that idea?"

Speaking about the reaction to the Spirit poster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, "That's a 1-litre bottle; it is looking like a glass in his hand. People also thought that another glass was placed on the railing, and both husband and wife are drinking in the poster."

Vanga continued, "That is cut from a scene of the film, and I thought how I should present him after Baahubali. It has to be something, so, yeah. It is my best poster till now. No doubt. It is a cult poster."

Spirit First Look

On the occasion of the New Year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga treated his fans and followers to a pleasant surprise.

The first-look poster of the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer was unveiled as the clock struck midnight to usher in the New Year. Vanga continued his ritual of teasing fans with Spirit announcements on the occasion of the New Year, just as he did with his big commercial success Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Coincidentally, Vanga's Spirit has reminded the internet of Animal, as the first-look poster evokes the same unfiltered and raw energy.

In the poster, a shirtless Prabhas stands with his back to the camera. His bruises and wounds are explicit, with bandages tied across his shoulder, back, and hands.

Prabhas-with long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache-reminds the internet of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's Animal.

Triptii Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette while the actor holds a glass of alcohol in one hand.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers plan to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas's 46th birthday last year. It is scheduled for release in 2026.

Spirit dominated headlines last year as Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour demands. Without naming Deepika, Vanga put out a statement on social media calling out the actress's PR strategy. Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the role. Triptii has already worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).

