<i>Animal</i> Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga 'Knocked Out' By 'Style And Chaos' Of Yash's <i>Toxic</i>

On his 40th birthday, Yash treated his fans to the teaser-trailer of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is busy with his upcoming film Spirit, praised the teaser-trailer.

What Sandeep Reddy Vanga Wrote

Taking to X, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wished Yash on his birthday and wrote, "TOXIC teaser just knocked me out. Style. Attitude. Chaos. Happy Birthday Yash." Take a look at his tweet below:

TOXIC teaser just knocked me out.

Style. Attitude. Chaos.

Happy Birthday Yash 👑@TheNameIsYashhttps://t.co/EOzZLZIXBi — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) January 8, 2026

About Toxic Teaser-Trailer

Sharing the teaser-trailer, Yash wrote, "RAYA. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026." It begins with a sombre funeral scene set in a cemetery. The quiet moment is soon interrupted by the arrival of a car, which disrupts the calm atmosphere.

Moments later, an explosion follows, and Yash then makes a dramatic entrance as his character Raya. Emerging through thick fog with a cigarette in hand, he appears shirtless, covered in tattoos, and throws on an oversized black coat before declaring, "Daddy's home." True to his signature style, the teaser shows Yash wielding a gun and unleashing chaos.

More About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film has been written and shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The film will be released in theatres on March 19.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie features a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Ahead of the teaser launch, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.



