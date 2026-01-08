<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Vs <i>Toxic</i>: Ranveer Singh Film And Yash's Action Thriller Set For Massive Box Office Showdown

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, is set to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office on March 19. Both films promise to deliver high-octane action and drama, making this one of the biggest cinematic showdowns of the year.

Toxic Vs Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic boasts a star-studded cast, including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Tara Sutaria. On the other hand, Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar, which has already become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

In the lead-up to the box office clash, rumours began circulating that Toxic might be postponed. Despite repeated denials from the makers, speculation continued to swirl on social media, with many wondering if the Yash-starrer would indeed pull out of the clash. However, the film's makers have now put these rumours to rest by releasing a new teaser. They confirmed that Toxic is still set to hit cinemas on March 19.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar makers have also confirmed that the sequel will release on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Releasing the movie in multiple languages simultaneously is expected to make the sequel even bigger than the first part.

This strategic move might pose a challenge to Toxic's release on the same day, which is expected to perform well in the South Indian region. The multi-language release is anticipated to help Dhurandhar 2 tap into a broader audience, giving it an edge over its competitor and allowing it to make a bigger impact at the box office. The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is already at an all-time high, as the film has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

