<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 34: Next Stop For Ranveer Singh's Film In India - Rs 900 Crore

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar continues to shatter box office records even a month after its theatrical release. The film has now earned Rs 835.15 crore domestically, solidifying its position as the highest-earning Hindi film of all time.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has been a massive hit since its release on December 5, 2025. The film has outperformed other big-budget movies like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan and Dangal.

On day 34, Dhurandhar minted Rs 4.75 crore at the box office, taking its total domestic haul to Rs 835.15 crore. The film has already eclipsed the domestic box office collections of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which stood at Rs 782.2 crore.

Meanwhile, other big-ticket films like Sukumar's Pushpa 2 and Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 have collected Rs 1234.1 crore and Rs 1030.42 crore, respectively, setting a high bar for Dhurandhar to aim for in terms of overall rankings.

With Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has delivered his highest-grossing film in nearly seven years. The achievement is more striking by the scale of competition, as it has surpassed all his previous records in a short span.

The spy thriller has broken multiple records for director Aditya Dhar as well. The filmmaker's previous best was Uri: The Surgical Strike, with a Rs 244.14 lifetime collection. Dhurandhar has smashed that record by crossing the mark of Rs 800 crore.

Dhurandhar also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film's sequel will release in theatres on March 19, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.