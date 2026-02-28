Legendary Singer Neil Sedaka Dies At 86

Legendary American singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka, whose string of timeless pop hits including 'Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,' 'Bad Blood,' 'Laughter in the Rain' and 'Calendar Girl' defined multiple eras of popular music, has died at the age of 86.

"Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka," his family said in a statement, posted on Instagram, adding, "A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed."

Born on March 13, 1939, and raised in Brooklyn's Brighton Beach neighbourhood, Sedaka displayed prodigious musical talent early in life. A scholarship to the Preparatory Division for Children at the Juilliard School of Music set him on a classical path before he pivoted to pop music as a teenager.

While studying at Abraham Lincoln High School, he began performing publicly and later formed a doo-wop group called the Linc-Tones. The group eventually evolved into The Tokens, who would score a global hit in 1961 with 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight,' as per Variety.

Sedaka's enduring partnership with lyricist Howard Greenfield began in his early teens and became one of the most fruitful collaborations of the Brill Building era. Working out of New York's famed Brill Building alongside contemporaries like Carole King and Neil Diamond, the duo crafted hits for other artists before Sedaka's own solo career took off.

Their first major success came in 1959 with 'Stupid Cupid,' recorded by Connie Francis. Francis followed it with 'Where the Boys Are,' another Sedaka-Greenfield composition that became her signature hit. Soon after, Sedaka signed with RCA Victor and launched a prolific run of his own chart-toppers, including 'Oh! Carol,' 'Calendar Girl,' 'Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen,' 'Next Door To An Angel' and the original 1962 version of 'Breaking Up Is Hard to Do,' which topped the Billboard Hot 100, as per Variety.

The British Invasion of the mid-1960s reshaped the pop landscape, prompting Sedaka to refocus on songwriting. He and Greenfield penned tracks for icons such as Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, and The Monkees, among others.

A resurgence began in the early 1970s, aided significantly by Elton John, who signed Sedaka to his Rocket label. The 1974 compilation 'Sedaka's Back' paved the way for a major comeback, with 'Laughter in the Rain' earning Sedaka his first US No. 1 in nearly 13 years.

In 1975, he topped the charts again with 'Bad Blood,' featuring uncredited harmony vocals by John. That same year, 'Love Will Keep Us Together,' written by Sedaka and Greenfield, became a breakthrough smash for Captain & Tennille.

Over a career spanning more than six decades, Sedaka scored three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and nine Top 10 singles.

He received five Grammy nominations, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978. In 2022, he officially retired from songwriting and later sold his catalogue to Primary Wave Music.

As per Variety, Sedaka is survived by his wife of over six decades, Leba Strassberg, and their children, Marc and Dara.

