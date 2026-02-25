Kerala High Court Reserves Order On <i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Release, Says 'Don't Try To Corner Us'

The Kerala High Court has reserved its order on the release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond after hearing detailed arguments from all sides.

The decision is expected tomorrow, just a day before the film's scheduled release on February 27.

The single-judge bench of Justice Bechu Kurian heard the plea seeking a stay on the film's release on Wednesday. During the hearing, there were sharp exchanges between the petitioner, the filmmakers, and the Union Government.

At one point, the producers requested an urgent ruling, pointing to the February 27 release date and their distribution commitments, including the international release. They argued that time was crucial and that even a single day's delay would affect the film.

In response, Justice Bechu Kurian cautioned them not to attempt to "corner the court" into giving a hurried decision. He made it clear that the court would hear all arguments fully and take the time required before passing an order.

Senior Counsel S Sreekumar, appearing for the filmmakers, strongly opposed the petition. He argued that the allegation that the film defames Kerala is legally untenable and urged the court to dismiss the writ petition, stating that it is not maintainable. The court, however, responded firmly that it is for the court to decide whether a writ petition is maintainable.

The Union Government defended the clearance granted to the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It submitted that the CBFC is a statutory expert body under the Cinematograph Act and had examined the entire film before granting certification. The government argued that courts should not interfere with a certified film unless there is clear illegality. It also said that speculative concerns about law and order cannot be grounds for imposing a pre-release ban.

In his counter affidavit, the producer maintained that the petition is based only on a two-minute teaser and ignores the complete narrative of the film, which includes characters from multiple states.

During the proceedings, Justice Bechu Kurian also made an important observation regarding consistency in the CBFC's certification standards. Referring to an earlier Malayalam film titled Haal, where a scene showing an RSS worker eating beef was reportedly asked to be removed, the judge questioned whether similar sensitivities had been examined in the present case. His remark appeared to highlight the need for uniform standards in certification decisions.

The petitioner, Sreedev Namboodiri, has sought a temporary stay on the release. He argued that the film's title and narrative unfairly associate Kerala with terrorism and forced conversions, and that its release could harm the state's image and disturb communal harmony.

The court's order, expected tomorrow, will determine whether The Kerala Story 2 will release as planned on February 27.

