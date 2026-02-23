<i>The Kerala Story 2</i> Producer Breaks Silence On "Propaganda" Label: "We're Not After Kerala"

"The film doesn't insult Kerala or its people," producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said on Monday, as controversy erupted over the trailer of The Kerala Story 2 ahead of its February 27 release.

The trailer of the sequel to the blockbuster but deeply polarising 2023 original has drawn sharp criticism from filmmakers, political leaders, and social groups, triggering High Court notices and renewed debate over freedom of expression, communal harmony, and cinema's role in public discourse.

'We're Not After Kerala'

Producer Shah emphasised that the film does not target the state of Kerala or its people.

"Kerala is God's Own Country. We're not after Kerala," he said, adding that the film seeks to highlight what he described as an "evil" that must be confronted. "We want this evil in that state to be eradicated as soon as possible."

Responding to those who have criticised the film as divisive, Shah said the team remains resolute. "No matter how much you criticise us, we will continue to tell the stories of these women. Call it propaganda if you want, we stand with the victims and will continue seeking justice for them," he said.

He further cautioned against ignoring uncomfortable realities. "If you choose to remain blind to the problems of your state, they will only grow bigger," he said.

A Survivor's Voice

Among those whose accounts the makers cite is national-level shooter Tara Shahdeo, whose real-life legal battle over forced conversion and deceit in marriage has been widely reported.

In 2023, a special CBI court sentenced her former husband, Ranjit Kohli (alias Raqibul Hasan), to life imprisonment, along with significant prison terms for other accused, in a case that attracted nationwide attention as an alleged instance of coercive conversion, often discussed under the contested term "love jihad".

Recounting her experience from 2014, Shahdeo said she was introduced to a man through a family-arranged proposal and was told he was Hindu. "After marriage, I discovered his real identity, his name was Raqibul Hasan," she said. According to Shahdeo, she was allegedly pressured to change her religion and identity, and was renamed against her will.

"They tried to forcefully convert me. When I refused, I was tortured," she alleged, adding that she lived in her husband's house for 40 days before managing to file a case.

Nine years later, she said, the court delivered its verdict. "I am grateful that justice was served and that he is now serving a life sentence," she said.

Speaking about the film, Shahdeo said she never imagined that the legal battle she began nearly a decade ago would reach such a wide audience. "This film has given my story a platform. My fight has reached so many people through it. It is an eye-opener for society," she said.

To those calling the film propaganda, she remarked, "Until something like this happens in your own home, you won't believe it. When I spoke out in 2014, many called me a liar. But today, the truth is before everyone."

The Kerala Story 2 revisits themes of religious conversion and coercion, with its narrative spanning Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The film's predecessor sparked nationwide debate, and the sequel appears to have reopened similar fault lines.

National Award-winning director Kamakhya Narayan Singh addressed the criticism, insisting the project is rooted in research and lived experiences rather than political messaging.

"This film is not for the government," Singh said, dismissing allegations that the timing of the release is politically motivated. "If this were about elections, we would have based the film in Bengal," he added, asserting that the story's focus is driven by documented cases and not electoral calculations.

Legal And Political Backlash

The film has faced a petition in the Kerala High Court challenging its censor board certification, with critics arguing that its trailer and promotional material could "maliciously" portray Kerala and Keralites in a negative light and potentially disrupt social peace. The court has issued notices to the makers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with further hearings scheduled later this week.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the film as "communal propaganda" that risks harming the state's secular fabric, underlining the political sensitivity of its content.

The film's official synopsis suggests it will address what the creators describe as "a massive agenda of manipulative conversion", with lead performances by Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha.

