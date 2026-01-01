<i>Spirit</i> First Look: Bruised Prabhas And Intense Triptii Dimri Bring Back <i>Animal</i> Era

On the occasion of the New Year, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga treated his fans and followers to a pleasant surprise. No points for guessing that the surprise is related to his much-talked-about film Spirit.

The first-look poster of the Prabhas and Triptii Dimri starrer was unveiled as the clock struck midnight to usher in the New Year. Vanga continued his ritual of teasing fans with Spirit announcements on the occasion of the New Year, just as he did with his big commercial success Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Coincidentally, Vanga's Spirit has reminded the internet of Animal, as the first-look poster evokes the same unfiltered and raw energy.

Breaking Down the Spirit Look

In the poster, a shirtless Prabhas stands with his back to the camera. His bruises and wounds are explicit, with bandages tied across his shoulder, back, and hands.

Prabhas—with long hair, a thick beard, and a moustache—reminds the internet of Ranbir Kapoor from Vanga's Animal.

Triptii Dimri is seen lighting Prabhas's cigarette while the actor holds a glass of alcohol in one hand.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, "Here's the first poster of #Spirit."

The Internet's Reaction

The internet has already flooded the comments section with skillful observations.

A user wrote, "It's the return of the long hair! This movie looks so edgy too!"

"Powerful Director And Actor Darling," read the second comment.

Another user wrote, "2026 began with Rebel roar."

Praising the director, a user wrote, "This is called Sandeep Reddy's film."

About Spirit

Spirit is written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. The makers plan to release it in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

Vanga shared the audio teaser of the film in five Indian languages on Prabhas's 46th birthday last year. It is scheduled for release in 2026.

Spirit dominated headlines last year as Deepika Padukone exited the film over work-hour demands. Without naming Deepika, Vanga put out a statement on social media calling out the actress's PR strategy. Later, Triptii Dimri was roped in for the role. Triptii has already worked with Vanga in Animal (2023).