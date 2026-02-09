Prakash Raj Slams 'Toxic Fake News Peddlers' Over Rumours Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fallout

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has dismissed rumours suggesting that he has been removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit following an alleged disagreement with the director.

Prakash Raj Calls Out Fake News On Social Media

Speculation about Prakash Raj's exit from Spirit began circulating on social media over the weekend, with reports claiming that he was dropped from the project after a fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Responding to these rumours, the actor took to X to set the record straight.

He wrote, "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers.... On #Spirit the movie. We have not even started shooting for my scenes, and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life."

To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories . Grow up and have a life 😂😂😂😂. #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) February 9, 2026

About Spirit

Spirit is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas in the lead role. The action drama is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga.

The film is planned for release on March 5, 2027, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Mandarin, Japanese, and Korean.

On New Year's Day, the director unveiled the first-look poster featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Spirit has also made headlines due to earlier reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from the film over work-hour demands. Subsequently, Triptii Dimri, who previously worked with him in Animal (2023), was brought on board.

ALSO READ: "I Just Have One Bad Habit": Sandeep Reddy Vanga Brings Prabhas And Prakash Raj Head-To-Head In Spirit Audio Teaser