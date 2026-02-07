Ranbir Kapoor Credits Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Offering Him <i>Animal</i>: "Was Always Playing Lover Boy Characters"

Animal is set to release in Japan on February 13, generating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical debut. Following a special screening for select Japanese audiences, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor took part in a Q&A session with viewers. It was here that Ranbir thanked Vanga for giving him a role in Animal that was very different from the "lover boy" characters he had played so far.

Ranbir Kapoor said, "I must credit Sandeep for seeing me in a character like this. As was mentioned, I was always playing the lover boy, coming-of-age characters. But when I heard Animal, when Sandeep narrated it to me, I found the character extremely scary for an actor like me to approach. But with a lot of confidence from the director's side, I think that instilled confidence in me too."

Speaking of his character, Ranvijay, Ranbir added, "I think he is someone who is protective. He is volatile, deeply emotional, and will take extreme measures to protect his family. I think that is an emotion we can connect with in any part of the world. Whenever Animal was released all over the world, we really got that response; people really connected with the family story. That is what really excited me as an actor."

About Animal Park

They discussed the film's action-driven universe and shared fresh insights into Animal Park.

While Animal Park has been in development for some time, Vanga offered key details on how the second chapter will expand the story and when it is expected to go on floors.

"Animal Park will start soon once I finish my current film, and there will be more animals. Keeping that in mind, it's a war between two brothers who look alike. So I thought Animal Park would be the right title. As of now, we'll begin shooting in mid-2027," the filmmaker said.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Ranvijay, said he is eager to return to the character and explore the next phase of the story. "I can't wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character-and now another character. Because it's a continuing story, Sandeep had part two very clear in his mind even while filming part one," he said.

Calling the collaboration creatively stimulating, Ranbir added, "It's very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Sandeep and I keep chatting through the week and month, discussing different ideas, and I really can't wait to get back to playing Ranvijay and Aziz."

With Animal gearing up for its Japan release and Animal Park set to expand the franchise further, the film's global journey continues to gain momentum.

Animal was a roaring success when it was released in 2023. It was led by Ranbir Kapoor, while Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol played key roles.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to reunite again in Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster.

About Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

While work on Animal Park is expected to begin in 2027, Ranbir has a packed slate of projects before that. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, playing Lord Ram alongside Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

He will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which reunites him with Alia Bhatt after Brahmastra, with Vicky Kaushal in a key role.

