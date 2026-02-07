Vikrant Massey Breaks Silence On His "Misconstrued" Retirement Post: "I Was Facing A Severe Burnout"

In December 2024, actor Vikrant Massey surprised fans when he shared a social media post announcing a break from films.

Coming on the heels of the massive success of 12th Fail, the message sparked widespread speculation that the National Award-winning actor was stepping away from cinema for good.

What's Happening

In a recent interview with Times Now during the channel's 20th Anniversary Special Broadcast, Vikrant Massey has clarified that the decision was never meant to signal retirement, but rather a necessary pause.

Addressing the confusion around his viral post, he said, "X pe jitne bhi limited shabd aapko milte hain, usme maine saari information bharne ki koshish ki, and now we know ki saari information pahochi nahi. A lot of it was misconstrued. I just wanted to take a break. I was facing a severe burnout at that time," he shared.

Massey explained that the intensity of his workload had taken a significant toll.

He said, "Not a lot of people ask this. We spend so much of emotion, it is not the number of hours you are putting - 12 hours of 14 to 16 hours. It is tough as is, but as artists, as actors, we are spending ourselves, mentally, emotionally. I don't know, I'm actually figuring it out that we spend ourselves mentally and emotionally while doing a project - to portray a particular feeling. So, it makes you tired and 12th Fail - I'm so grateful for everything that happened with 12th Fail and Sabarmati Express and Sector 26 at that time, because it is really difficult to shoot 4 films in a year."

According to the actor, he began to sense repetition in his performances and realised it was time to reassess his craft. He decided to "go back to the drawing board" in order to grow as an artist rather than continue on autopilot.

Background

Beyond professional fatigue, Vikrant Massey admitted that his personal life played a crucial role in his decision. His son, Vardaan, was born during a particularly hectic phase in his career.

Reflecting on that period, the actor shared that he experienced his child's early milestones through videos sent by his wife, Sheetal Thakur, as he was often away for work.

"What's the point of success if you can't enjoy the moments you're working for?" he questioned, recalling the pain of not being present when his son said "Papa" for the first time.

He described this realisation as a turning point. While career achievements and public recognition may come and go, he said the formative years of his child's life are fleeting and cannot be revisited.

During his seven-month break, Massey chose to prioritise family life, focusing on being present as a husband and father.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's romantic thriller O'Romeo, scheduled for release on February 13, 2026.

He is also set to debut as a producer with the Netflix series Musafir Cafe, marking what he has described as a "new chapter in his career".

