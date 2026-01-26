Vikrant Massey Recalls Struggles At 16: "Worked 16 Hours A Day, Survived On Parle-G And Water"

Vikrant Massey, who tasted stardom and widespread fame with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, opened up about a chapter in his life when he survived on only water and Parle-G to make ends meet. Vikrant, who has successfully transitioned his career from television to films, recalled that he ventured into the industry driven purely by financial reasons.

Speaking to Republic World, the actor walked down memory lane and narrated the day he first faced the camera.

"I was 16 when I faced the camera for the first time. Prior to that, I was working as a barista. I did that job because I had to support my own education. I am not going to get into that sob story or my struggle. I also used to work as an assistant instructor in Shiamak Davar's troupe and at that restaurant in Mumbai. I was just 16 when I was changing four local trains every day, working 16-hour days, and often living off only Parle-G and water to survive. No one does it of their own accord—definitely not a young boy. I did it because I had to," Massey recalled.

Vikrant shared that his first show never saw the light of day, despite his dedicating eight precious months to it.

"Something happened between the broadcasters and the producers, and it was never shown. I was absolutely crushed. I was waiting for it, and half the money due to me was unpaid. I remember it was eventually telecast years later at 2 a.m. on Star Plus as it was a Star property. There are so many things that happen which actors actually don't know, as they are the last people to come on board. The producer was kind enough. She knew that I had quit a stable job and about the financial situation I was in. They offered me a job in the production office," Massey went on.

Vikrant Massey received his first National Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail last year. He shared the award with Shah Rukh Khan. He will soon be seen in a special role in Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The action-thriller drama will be released in theatres on February 13.