Jennifer Lopez Might Sing A Peace Anthem In Vikrant Massey-Led Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Biopic

Director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain join hands for the project White. Vikrant Massey will play the role of global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in the upcoming biopic. The latest update from production house Mahaveer Jain Films states that Jennifer Lopez may lend her voice to the world peace anthem for the international film.

Early reports suggest that the makers of White have reached out to Jennifer Lopez for the same.

As per a press release shared by the production house, "Jennifer Lopez and the international music label are exploring a theme song that will define the soul of the film, White. The track, to be in English and Spanish, is envisioned as a grand anthem promoting Indian philosophies for world peace, love, and oneness, drawing inspiration from iconic tracks like Michael Jackson's Heal the World."

When Vikrant Massey Met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar At His Ashram

Back in March, Vikrant Massey met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his Art of Living Ashram in Bengaluru. Vikrant was joined by his wife, Sheetal Thakur, and son Vardaan. Sheetal shared a bunch of pictures from the visit on her Instagram. Interestingly, Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, were also there.

In the pictures, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared cordial moments with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In one shot, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is seen offering Vikrant's son a toy. In others, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen getting acquainted with the ashram's culture.

Hina Khan, who is battling cancer, also joined the Masseys with her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The caption on the picture read, "Left the world behind for a while and found stillness in its purest form. A few days at the ashram and my soul feels lighter. Can't thank the entire team of the ashram enough for showering us with so much love, warmth, and grace. This truly felt like a homecoming. #ArtOfLivingCentreBangalore 'Where time slowed, and the breath spoke'."

About White

The shoot is complete, with 90% of filming taking place in South America. Additionally, 90% of the cast and crew are international, with cinematography led by Juan Carlos Gil, famed for his work on Narcos.

The film will be produced in Hindi, English, and Spanish, targeting a global cinema-going audience. The makers aim to dub it in several other international languages.

Ad-filmmaker Montoo Bassi will direct the film, which will be co-produced by Peacecraft Pictures.