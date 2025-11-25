What Jennifer Lopez Charged For Two Udaipur Weddings A Decade Apart

When American popstar Jennifer Lopez swept into Udaipur this week in a rose-gold couture saree, even India's big-fat-wedding regulars paused.

Her appearance at the Udaipur wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju closed a four-day celebration that mixed royalty, celebrity and the kind of budgets that made headlines.

The Latest Udaipur Wedding

For Netra, daughter of US-based pharma billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi, co-founder of Superorder, Udaipur's lakes and palaces turned into a stage for one of the grandest weddings of 2025.

From November 21 to 24, celebrations unfolded across The Leela Palace, Taj Lake Palace, City Palace, Jagmandir Island Palace and Zenana Mahal. The main ceremony at Jagmandir sat against 17th-century marble walls turned into a floral spectacle. The bride wore deep red Sabyasachi; the groom in cream; and everywhere, cameras captured the scale of it all.

Latin Superstar Jennifer Lopez looks breathtaking in a sparkling saree at the Netra Mantena's wedding festivities. Photo: Instagram

The guest list itself could have been a mini red carpet. Donald Trump Jr attended, as did a long line of entrepreneurs, investors, Hollywood and Bollywood names. Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur, Sophie Choudry and Karan Johar turned hosts for various functions. Performances came thick and fast: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit and Varun Dhawan lit up the sangeet.

Varun and Sukhbir also featured in the entertainment lineup. The two stars who were reportedly paid Rs 3-4 crore for their electrifying acts played to a crowd that seemed determined to keep going till sunrise.

Ranveer's set in particular has become a viral moment. Videos show him dancing with the bride, Netra, and with Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Bettina Anderson, one of the wedding's unexpected social-media highlights.

JLo's Closing Act And The Price Tag

What everyone is still discussing, though, is Jennifer Lopez. Reports suggest she walked away with a staggering Rs 17 crore for the appearance.

She closed the celebrations with a post-wedding performace on Sunday, bringing an international finale to a wedding that already felt like a global gala.

Latin Superstar Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) looks breathtaking in a sparkling saree at the Netra Mantena's wedding festivities in India. She is all set to perform. pic.twitter.com/fcmZwxouE6 — Divo (@DivoAndTheCity) November 23, 2025

Lopez wore a rose-gold, asymmetrically draped couture saree that fused the silhouette of a sculpted gown with the fall of a saree pallu. The bodice had a strapless, corset-like finish with delicate handwork. Paired with an opulent choker of pastel gemstones, drop earrings and a matching bracelet, the icy green tones cut sharply against the metallic fabric, giving the whole look a cinematic shimmer.

Not The First Time

This was not her first Udaipur wedding, though. Long before she returned to Rajasthan's most photographed island palace, Jennifer Lopez headlined another wedding.

In 2015, Sanjay Hinduja married Anusuya Mahtani at Jagmandir Island Palace in a celebration that reportedly cost around Rs 150 crore. Spread over three days with 16,000 guests, the Hinduja affair set a benchmark for scale, luxury and imported star power.

Before the wedding moved to Udaipur, the family hosted two massive pre-wedding parties in Mumbai. One at the Juhu bungalow saw politicians like Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray arrive for an evening featuring food from 16-18 countries. The second, at the Taj Mahal Palace, hosted around 3,000 guests with a fully vegetarian menu.

The Price Tag, A Decade Ago

In Udaipur, the sangeet at Taj Lake Palace featured Nicole Scherzinger dancing to Tune Maari Entriyaan with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. Scherzinger had reportedly charged Rs 40 lakh. But it was Jennifer Lopez who delivered the main act.

For her performance at the Hinduja wedding, Lopez was said to have taken home Rs 6.5 crore. She arrived with her then-partner Casper Smart and stayed in the Kohinoor Suite at The Oberoi Udaivilas, costing Rs 3 lakh per night.

The wedding's logistics matched the star power: 208 chartered planes worth Rs 20 crore flew guests in, and hundreds of BMWs with private chauffeurs lined up outside. Celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta, Malaika Arora and Dino Morea attended.