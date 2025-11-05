The Hinduja Wedding In Udaipur That Cost Rs 150 Crore And Saw A Jennifer Lopez Dance

It's been a little over a decade that British-Indian billionaire Sanjay Hinduja, who heads Gulf Oil International Limited and oversees the Hinduja group real estate ventures, tied the knot with designer Anusuya Mahtani.

Sanjay Hinduja got married to Anusuya Mahtani in 2015 at Udaipur's Jagmandir Island Palace in a wedding that reportedly cost around Rs 150 crore.

The three-day ceremony spanned palatial venues, 16,000-plus guests and headline-making performances by international stars like Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Scherzinger.

Here's a recap of one of the biggest weddings in the business world:

Pre-wedding Party In Mumbai

Sanjay Hinduja hosted two star-studded pre-wedding parties in Mumbai. The first bash was held at his Juhu bungalow and the festivities were attended by politicians such as Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Shaina NC. It was reported that the menu for the event included international cuisine from 16-18 countries.

The second party took place at Mumbai's iconic Taj Mahal Palace which had 3,000 guests in attendance. Several Bollywood A-listers like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Rishi Kapoor attended the event. Notably, the menu was strictly vegetarian, with no alcohol or non-vegetarian options.

Pre-Wedding Ceremonies In Udaipur

A series of pre-wedding ceremonies continued in Udaipur. The highlight of the festivities was the sangeet ceremony, which took place on February 10, 2015 at the majestic Taj Lake Palace. The event featured a performance by American singer Nicole Scherzinger, formerly a member of the Pussycat Dolls.

She enthralled the audience by dancing to the popular Bollywood song Tune Maari Entriyaan from the film Gunday, alongside actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. According to reports, Nicole Scherzinger charged a staggering Rs 40 lakh for her performance.

Lavish Wedding In Udaipur

Sanjay Hinduja and Anusuya Mahtani's grand Sindhi wedding was a star-studded affair with 16,000 guests in attendance. The couple's wedding and pre-wedding outfits were designed by ace fashion designers Manish Malhotra and Tarun Tahiliani. Anusuya wore a stunning maroon and gold lehenga for the wedding.

The bride and groom's wedding outfits reportedly cost a whopping Rs 10 crore. A major highlight of the wedding was a high-energy performance by American sensation Jennifer Lopez. She reportedly charged a whopping Rs 6.5 crore for her appearance.

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the event with her then-boyfriend Casper Smart. She stayed in the luxurious Kohinoor Suite at The Oberoi Udaivilas, which costs Rs 3 lakh per night.

Around 208 chartered planes were arranged for guests at a cost of Rs 20 crore. Additionally, hundreds of BMW cars with private chauffeurs were hired to transport the guests in style.

The wedding was a glamorous affair, attracting A-list celebrities from Bollywood, including Shilpa Shetty, Preity Zinta, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Dino Morea and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Sanjay Hinduja's father father Gopichand Hinduja died on Tuesday at the age of 85 in a London hospital.