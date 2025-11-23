Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads In Custom Manish Malhotra Saree At Netra Mantena And Vamsi Gadiraju's Udaipur Wedding

Udaipur transformed into a global style stage as Jennifer Lopez arrived for the grand wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The singer-actor made an unforgettable impression in a bespoke Manish Malhotra saree designed especially for the festivities.

A Closer Look At Jennifer Lopez's Couture Saree Moment

Jennifer Lopez's saree was crafted in a shimmering rose-gold hue, intricately embroidered with reflective sequin grids that caught the afternoon sun from every angle.

Draped asymmetrically, the ensemble fused the silhouette of a structured gown with the fluidity of a saree pallu.

Meanwhile, the bodice featured a sculpted, strapless neckline with delicate hand embellishment, giving the outfit a corset-like precision that highlighted Jennifer Lopez's cinched waist.

Complementing the couture saree, the singer wore an opulent jewellery set comprising a statement choker layered with pastel-toned gemstones, matching drop earrings, and a coordinating bracelet. The icy blue-green stones created a striking contrast against the rose-gold palette of her outfit.

In the viral photo, Jennifer Lopez is seen posing with the bride's father, Raju Mantena.

Inside The Star-Studded Udaipur Wedding

Jennifer Lopez's appearance came as part of the lavish three-day celebrations marking the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, an event that brought together some of the world's most influential names.

The festivities began on November 21 and concluded with a grand wedding ceremony on November 23 in Udaipur.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were among the international attendees, while the Indian celebrity contingent included Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar.

Performances by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Cirque du Soleil added to the grandeur. Jennifer Lopez herself is expected to perform at the wedding party.

Her rehearsal clips are already circulating online, adding to the excitement around her presence.

