Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju: Billionaire Bride-Groom And Their Million Dollar Wedding In Udaipur

A high-profile wedding is making the headlines for all the right reasons. If you haven't guessed it already, we are talking about the marriage of billionaire heiress Netra Mantena and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The 3-day pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on November 21, with the main function scheduled to take place on November 23.

Who Is Netra Mantena?

Netra Mantena is the daughter of Padmaja and Rama Raju Mantena, an Orlando-based billionaire currently serving as the CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

Netra's father is a prominent name in the US pharma industry, operating a multinational company with research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India. Two of the other global healthcare ventures under his wing include the ICORE Healthcare and OncoScripts.

Who Is Vamsi Gadiraju?

Vamsi Gadiraju is an equally important figure in the world of the food business. A graduate of Columbia University, he is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Superorder. The tech platform based in New York helps in streamlining delivery and takeaway operations in multi-location restaurants. Apart from that, the NRI is known to drive the organisation's AI efforts, with the focus being on developing an automated tool, enabling restaurants to build their websites effortlessly.

Vamsi Gadiraju's accomplishments do not end here. As a nod to his steady influence in the restaurant and tech sector, he also made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 (Food and Drink) list last year.

More About Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding

According to reports, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's upanayanam ceremony took place on November 23. The luxurious celebrations are being held across some of the most stunning locations in Udaipur, including The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the island palace on Lake Pichola, claims The Indian Express.

Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding Guest List

Several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, billionaires and international VIPs have already arrived in Udaipur for the grand wedding. Some of the much-awaited artist performances include those of Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto, Black Coffee, Cirque du Soleil and DJ Aman Nagpal.

From Bollywood, the guest list includes Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, Dia Mirza, Amyra Dastur and Sophie Choudry.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr will also attend the wedding. He was recently spotted at the Taj Mahal in Agra.

