Tara Sutaria Recreates Jennifer Lopez's <i>Maid In Manhattan</i> Look: "Had To Do A Little Homage"

For most of us, makeup and hairdos are inspired by something we saw on the internet or in movies. Tara Sutaria is no different, but her style team definitely understood the brief and nailed the final look.

Tara Sutaria Recreates Jennifer Lopez's Maid In Manhattan Look

In a recent post, Tara Sutaria was spotted wearing a strapless nude-peach gown, paired with a diamond-studded necklace and earrings. The actor tied her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a monochromatic makeup look in light pink, which she did herself.

Her inspiration? Tara Sutaria's latest look was inspired by Jennifer Lopez in Maid In Manhattan, a fashion rom-com that was released in 2002. We are asking the same question - How Jennifer hasn't aged at all?

Tara Sutaria Pays Homage To Jennifer Lopez

Tara shared a carousel of images on Instagram. The caption read, "An homage to one of my favourite costumes worn by an actress in film, ever.. Jennifer Lopez in Maid in Manhattan"

"She was/is the epitome of elegance and glamour and I have to thank @gauriandnainika for recreating our version of the evening gown for me... Make up by me," the statement read further.

About Maid In Manhattan

The 2002 rom-com, Maid In Manhattan, remains a classic, especially for fashion enthusiasts. Jennifer Lopez plays a maid, named Marisa, in this film. She works in a luxurious hotel and is mistaken for a rich guest by a vastly rich political candidate Chris, played by Ralph Fiennes.

As the story proceeds, Marisa and Chris spend a night together, and the next day, her identity is revealed. Owing to the revelation, the two decide to part ways, but thanks to Marisa's son Ty, the couple unite and live happily ever after.

