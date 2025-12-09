Japan Has A Law To Fight Obesity. How It Works

In 2022, approximately 16% of adults were living with obesity, says a World Health Organization report.

Obesity is a health issue with which many countries are grappling. Not to mention the health risks that it carries, including high blood pressure, heart disease, fatty liver, type 2 diabetes, various cancers, kidney issues, and breathing problems, among others, as per the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Japan was no different, especially in the early 2000s. To tackle the issue, the government introduced the Metabolic Syndrome Countermeasures Act, also called the Metabolic or Metabo Law.

What Is Japan's Metabo Law?

As the name suggests, Japan introduced the Metabo Law to regulate obesity - the root cause of many health ailments. Instead of just investing in hospitals, medicines, and research, the government also wanted to get to the bottom of where the health issues crop up.

Their idea was clear - increase the health expectancy of citizens without burdening their shoulders with financial weights or making them go through the emotional trauma of the treatment of chronic diseases. The aim was to reduce obesity rates by 25% by 2015.

According to Gaya One, a Japanese news portal, reported that this law was launched as a preventative measure. "In Japan, one of the world's longest-lived countries, disease prevention has become part of the national philosophy," read an excerpt.

Similar to traditional medicines in the rest of the Asian countries, the Japanese also believe in targeting the root cause of health ailments and follow a healthy lifestyle from the beginning rather than falling sick and undergoing treatments that are financially, mentally, physically, and emotionally draining.

The aim of the Metabo Law was to reduce obesity rates by 25% by 2015. Photo: Freepik

Is It Illegal To Be Fat In Japan?

After reading about the Metabo Law, many people think that it is illegal to be fat (or obese) in Japan. But that's farther from the truth. In fact, the Metabolic Law is more like a social contract that citizens abide by to ensure the general population is healthy.

According to a study published in Science Daily in January 2012, a person spends 5 hours 41 minutes sitting at their desk every day. It would not be a surprise if this time period increased in the last decade. In fact, depending on the job, a human being continues to stare at a blue screen between 4-9 hours.

A 2013 study published by the National Library of Medicine, noted that the number of hours a person spends sitting has a direct link with the risks of obesity. Now, Japan's Metabo Law does not regulate how many hours citizens spend on their chairs, but it does watch their waistlines.

The law mandates an annual check-up for all individuals between 40 and 74, and this also includes measuring the size of their waist. For women, the cap is at 90 cm, and for men, the cap is at 85 cm.

What Happens To People In Japan If Their Waist Size Measures More Than The Threshold?

The question is what if you exceed the waistline threshold in the annual check-up? Do you pay any penalty? Do you go to jail?

No, you actually get support from the local government. The state has well-defined programmes and educational policies on the subject, and employers help their employees lead a healthy life.

While obese citizens don't have to pay any penalty, employers and local governments have the onus to keep a certain percentage of their employees within the range of the defined 'healthy' waistline'. Failing to do so, they have to pay a hefty fine.

For the same reason, many Japanese companies have introduced dietary education seminars, gymnastics, and joint sports challenges to keep their employees physically active and their waist sizes in check.

Work-life balance in Japan is not a myth, but a state-ordered social construct that people try to abide by.

Employers and local governments have the onus to keep a certain percentage of their employees within the range of the defined 'healthy' waistline. Photo: Freepik

Benefits Of The Metabo Law In Japan

The Metabo Law was introduced in 2008, and citizens continue to follow it today. It must be yielding some benefits, to say the least. The Gaya One report mentioned survey results stating that 'obesity rates among the elderly population had shown a stable trend'.

Local authorities have reported that people talk about their health more often, are more aware, and follow a healthy lifestyle. But beyond this, not much has been reported on the success of Metabo Law; however, the problem of obesity in the country is believed to be under control compared to the rest of the world.

Metabo Law Controversies

When the Metabolic Law was first introduced in 2008, it was labelled 'over-intervention'. Many critics also raised concerns regarding the risk of 'stigmatisation of body shape'.

However, most Japanese accepted the law. They did not see it as a restriction but a sign of consideration from the government. The programme promotes focusing on one's lifestyle habits so that they can be healthy, live longer, and reduce the risks of many chronic diseases.

Also Read | Chinese Woman Pays Rs 11,000 For 3 Weight Loss Injections, Ends Up Vomiting Blood And With No Pulse