Jennifer Lopez, Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Bailey Bring Their Fashion A-Game To Governors Awards 2025

The Governors Award 2025 culminated on November 16, 2025, and we are still hungover from all the glamorous appearances from last night. From Jennifer Lopez in a bold bustier dress to Sydney Sweeney sparkling in an off-shoulder gown, scores of celebrities participated in the fashion parade and put their best foot forward.
Kate Hudson And Anya Taylor-Joy
Kate Hudson was spotted in a sage-green satin dress with embellishments. Anya Taylor-Joy sported a white nude-ish gown with a fitted bodice and a flowy cape.
Dakota Johnson And Leonardo DiCaprio
Dakota Johnson looked graceful in a strapless gown, featuring gathered details. Leonardo DiCaprio made an appearance in a black tuxedo.
Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande
Cynthia Erivo arrived in a shimmery wrap-around dress, while Ariana Grande stunned in a peach-coloured ensemble
Ed Sheeran And Jacob Elordi
Ed Sheeran and Jacob Elordi stole the spotlight in a black suit and tuxedo, respectively.
Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence
Emma Stone posed for the camera in an all-black off-shoulder gown with a slit cut. Jennifer Lawrence was a sight to behold in an all-while off-shoulder Dior gown.
Lana Condor And Michael B. Jordan
While Lana Condor brought her A-game in a crimson-hued off-shoulder gown, Michael B. Jordan looked dapper in a black suit.
Jennifer Lopez And Jonathan Bailey
Jennifer Lopez's Tamra Ralph gown with a champagne-hued overskirt deserves all your attention, but don't miss Jonathan Bailey looking handsome in his black suit paired with a salmon shirt.
Sydney Sweeney And Gwyneth Paltrow
Sydney Sweeney was looking gorgeous in a white and silver gown, while Gwyneth Platro made an appearance in an all-black dress.
Apart from the aforementioned celebrities, several other actors attended the Governors Award 2025, including Tom Cruise, Kerry Condon, Queen Latifah, Elle Fanning, Emily Blunt, Tessa Thompson, Hugh Jackman, Colin Farrell, Chase Infiniti, Rami Malek, Rose Byrne, and Jeremy Allen.
