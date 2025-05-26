Vikrant Massey Meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar At Bengaluru Ashram. Hina Khan's There As Well

Vikrant Massey has met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at his ashram Art Of Living Ashram in Bengaluru last week. Vikrant was joined by wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan. Sheetal Thakur shared a bunch of pictures from her latest visit on her Instagram. Interestingly, Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal were also there.

In the pictures, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared cordial moments with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In one click, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is seen offering Vikrant's son a toy. In other pictures, Vikrant and Sheetal are seen getting acquainted with the culture of of the ashram.

Hina Khan, battling cancer, has also joined the Masseys with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The caption on the picture read, "Left the world behind for a while and found stillness in its purest form. A few days at the ashram and my soul feels lighter. Can't thank the entire team of the ashram enough for showering us with so much love, warmth and grace. This truly felt like homecoming.

#artoflivingcentrebangalore "Where time slowed and the breath spoke"

Take a look:

Vikrant Massey's visit comes at a time when he's gearing up to play the character of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in a project titled White.

Director Siddharth Anand and producer Mahaveer Jain have joined hands for the project White. As per a Pinkvilla report, "Vikrant Massey will be seen playing the part of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in this global thriller, scheduled to go on floors in July. The prep work is currently going on in full swing in Colombia, and the makers intend to bring in an international cast and crew from LA to depict the true story from the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar."

Vikrant Massey will undergo a drastic transformation for playing the role. Vikrant Massey stunned millions of fans after he announced his "retirement" earlier this year. However, he clarified later that he intended to take a break, and not a permanent retirement. He was last seen in the film The Sabarmati Report.