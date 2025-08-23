<i>Coolie</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's Film Slows Down

Superstar Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in cinemas on August 14.

What's Happening

The film opened strongly with Rs 65 crore on Day 1 as fans turned up in large numbers. However, after the first weekend, collections have slowed down.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Coolie earned Rs 5.50 crore net across all languages in India on its ninth day.

With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 235.15 crore.

On Friday, August 22, Coolie recorded 20.39% occupancy in Tamil, 17.64% in Telugu, and 10.18% in Hindi.

Background

In terms of day-wise collections, Coolie started with Rs 65 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 54.75 crore on Friday, Rs 39.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 35.25 crore on Sunday.

After the weekend, collections dropped to Rs 12 crore on Monday, Rs 9.5 crore on Tuesday, Rs 7.5 crore on Wednesday and Rs 6.15 crore on Thursday, taking the first week total to Rs 229.65 crore. On its second Friday, the film added another Rs 5.50 crore (early estimates), pushing the overall total to Rs 235.15 crore.

The film released alongside War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. On its ninth day, War 2 collected Rs 4 crore, taking its total to Rs 208.25 crore. This puts Coolie ahead in the box office clash by nearly Rs 27 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is a gangster drama with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The cast also includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. The film also features a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.