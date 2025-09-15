"Aamir Khan Is Yet To See The Film," Says His Team As They Deny Reports Of Him Criticising Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>

Aamir Khan Productions has officially addressed and dismissed circulating reports that suggested Aamir Khan regretted his appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's blockbuster Coolie. Over the weekend, a fabricated newspaper clipping made rounds on social media, quoting the actor as saying he was unclear about his role in the film and regretted signing on.

What's Happening

Responding to the misinformation, Aamir Khan's production house released a statement. It read, "On behalf of Mr Aamir Khan, team AKP would like to categorically state that Mr Khan has given no interview regarding the film Coolie. There seems to be a fake interview doing the rounds of social media, where Mr. Khan is supposed to have criticised the film Coolie. This is fake interview."

The statement further clarified that Aamir has not yet watched the film. "Mr Khan has great respect and regard for all the work that he does, and does not speak lightly about his work. The fact is that Mr. Khan is yet to see the film. Mr. Lokesh was very keen to be present when Mr. Khan would watch the film, and as a result, for one reason or the other, it's not happened as yet."

Reiterating their stand, Aamir Khan Productions also praised the success of the movie, "Coolie's remarkable success speaks volumes about the vision and hard work of everyone involved. Please be aware that this interview and any such news is false."

Background

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, led by Rajinikanth, featured an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Soubin Shahir. The film managed to rake in more than Rs 500 crore globally despite receiving mixed critical reviews. Among the highlights for fans was an impactful cameo by Aamir Khan, who appeared towards the climax as Dahaa.