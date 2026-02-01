Flipperachi Enters Guinness World Records After <i>FA9LA</i> From <i>Dhurandhar</i> Goes Viral: 'Akshaye Khanna Danced To It And Boom'

Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's 2024 song FA9LA has become a massive hit globally, thanks to its feature in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. The song went viral after it was used in the movie, particularly during Akshaye Khanna's iconic entry scene. The track's energetic beats and catchy hooks made it a social media sensation. Now, FA9LA has broken the Guinness World Record for topping the most Billboard charts simultaneously.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Arab Billboard team, along with Guinness World Records Arabia, surprised the rapper with the news. He broke the record for the most Billboard charts topped by a single song.

As of January 1, the track was dominating four different Arabic Billboard charts.

Flipperachi credited Dhurandhar for playing an important role in the song's success. The rapper said, "I was shocked the first time I saw it blowing up on social media. We suddenly got a deal from over there, and they said they wanted the song FA9LA because it would fit this scene in the movie. They placed it in a scene with an actor who has been off-screen for maybe ten years. Boom, he danced to it and boom."

For the unversed, FA9LA was initially released in May 2024 but gained massive popularity after being featured in Dhurandhar. The song's success skyrocketed after its inclusion in the movie, and it caught the attention of audiences worldwide. Following the song's success, Flipperachi has announced his highly anticipated India tour. It is set to kick off on March 14 at the UN40 Music Festival in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar debuted on Netflix on January 30 after having a spectacular run at the box office. The film earned over Rs 1300 worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller features Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in key roles. A sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is set to release in theatres on March 19.

