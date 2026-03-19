New Day, New Ram Gopal Varma-Ism On Ranveer Singh's Film: 'People Want To Marry <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'

On Dhurandhar 2's release day, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma came up with another punchline. On his X, he wrote: "All who saw #Dhurandhar2 today told me that they just don't love Dhurandhar2, but they actually want to marry Dhurandhar2."

All who saw #Dhurandhar2 today told me that they just don't LOVE #Dhurandhar2 , but they actually want to MARRY #Dhurandhar2 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma shared his review of Dhurandhar 2 on March 18, calling the film ushering in of a "new cinematic order."

He wrote: "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact every which way—whether on expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, grammar-breaking cinematic style, and above all the psychological audio-visual punch—it will be a Sholay x 100 level of magnificence, bound to make all the greatest films from Mughal-e-Azam onwards look like TV serials.

"This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous world of cinema...," he continued.

"The very spelling of the word 'director' will start from @adityadharfilms's name, and it will be prudent and wise for even Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan to drop everything they're doing and catch #Dhurandhar2 first day, first show," Varma wrote.

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it's expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma's Prediction

Ahead of the film's release, Varma predicted that if Dhurandhar 2 generates Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, it could shake up the current dominance of South Indian films at the box office.

In a conversation with Variety India, he said: "I think it will be fantastic. See, more than anything else, the audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one. They shot both parts simultaneously, right? So it'll be like one film split into two. I don't think they'll have any over-expectations. This is not like a franchise. It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only. I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one."

"They are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the south. You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real. You see, if Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1,500–2,000 crore, then all the South films will go for a toss, I think. All South films are designed in the old-school manner," he added.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma shared his review of Dhurandhar: The Revenge's trailer on X, describing it as "stratospheric level" and praising director Aditya Dhar's intent and tone: "This is stratospheric level... @AdityaDharFilms is on a rampage of revenge. #Dhurandhar2."

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 opened to stellar paid previews. As per Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 44 crore in India from the paid previews.