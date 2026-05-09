Ranveer Singh's Selfies With Fans From The Sets Of Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i> Go Viral

Fresh off the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh is now enjoying some time with his family away from the spotlight. Despite his efforts to stay low-key, the actor was recently spotted in South Africa, where his wife, Deepika Padukone, is shooting for the upcoming action thriller King, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

In photos widely shared on social media, Ranveer was seen taking selfies with his fans. The actor wore a black T-shirt with cargo pants. He also accessorised his look with stylish sunglasses and a beanie.

Ranveer Singh on the sets of #King in South Africa with fans.#Dhurandhar2‌ pic.twitter.com/maiLxbWcoL — khanna (@cozybambii) May 8, 2026

The pictures surfaced a few days after a viral video of Ranveer Singh caught attention online from the sets of King. In the clip, he was seen taking care of their daughter Dua while Deepika filmed a romantic song sequence with SRK. Fans loved seeing Ranveer embracing his “dad duties” as he stood with his daughter under an umbrella while Deepika continued her shot.

Ranveer is not just basking in the massive success of his recent releases that have rewritten box office history but is also set to embrace fatherhood for the second time. On April 19, a month after the theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2, Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post to announce that their baby no. 2 is on the way. The post featured a picture of Dua holding a positive pregnancy test, though her face was not visible. It was enough to send their fans into a frenzy, who congratulated the couple on the new beginnings.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone continues to balance her schedules for Siddharth Anand's King, which is set for December 24 release and Atlee's upcoming project, Raaka.

Ranveer has not yet officially announced his next film. Rumour has it that he may soon star in a zombie-based movie. There are also speculations of Dhurandhar 3 after the makers hinted at a “surprise” later this year.