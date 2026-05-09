Jackie Shroff-Led <i>The Great Grand Superhero</i> Set To Release On May 29

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff-starrer The Great Grand Superhero has got a release date. The film, which is backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, is all set to arrive in theatres on May 29, 2026.

A month ago, the makers unveiled the film's teaser, leaving fans excited. The teaser hints at a world where a "child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level with a unique thrill of aliens."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

At the heart of it is Jackie Shroff, in a role that feels deeply warm and refreshingly different.

Excited about the project, Jackie, in a press note, shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we're fulfilling every child's dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids' dreams should always come first."

Directed by Manish Saini, the film brings together an ensemble cast including Prateik Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently visited Delhi at the 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship 2026 Open in Greater Noida.

"My message for everyone is that be bindaas in life. These players have been playing so well. I saw these players, and I'm overwhelmed by the passion they have," said Jackie Shroff.

He further emphasised the need for greater support towards para-sports, "I want to come here every year and support these players. I want sponsors to also support them. Big companies should come and sponsor them," he added.

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