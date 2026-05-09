<i>Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Cast Salary: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt Take Home Rs 118 Crore

Nearly two decades after the original film became a pop-culture phenomenon, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has proved that audiences still can't get enough of the glamorous chaos of Runway magazine. The sequel was released worldwide on May 1 and has already emerged as a major box office success. It earned over $300 million globally in its first week.

With the film drawing massive crowds worldwide, attention has now shifted to the eye-popping salaries of its returning stars. As per a report in Variety, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt secured huge pay raises compared to what they earned in the 2006 original.

While Meryl could have asked for far more to return as Miranda Priestly, sources say the 21-time Oscar nominee took $12.5 million for the sequel and negotiated a “favoured nations” deal along with her co-stars Anne and Emily. Both actresses also got $12.5 million to reprise their roles as Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton, respectively.

Beyond eight-figure salaries, all three women negotiated box office bonuses that pay out as The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits milestones. While such bonuses are industry standard, sources say the film's strong response has already triggered payouts. Two sources estimate each star could clear $20 million if attendance holds.

Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the primary cast members - Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. The sequel introduces several new faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and Simone Ashley. The film also features cameos from fashion icon Donatella Versace and Lady Gaga, who also contributed the original song Runway to the soundtrack.

The story follows Miranda Priestly navigating the decline of traditional print media as she faces off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton, who is now a high-powered executive. Andy Sachs is drawn back into Miranda's orbit while trying to save the legacy of Runway magazine.