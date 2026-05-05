Christopher Nolan Loves <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i>, Calls It A "Terrific" Film

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has surprised fans with his latest watch - The Devil Wears Prada 2 - and his reaction is nothing short of glowing.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Christopher Nolan spoke about reuniting with Anne Hathaway for his upcoming project, The Odyssey. That's when the conversation turned to the newly released sequel, and the filmmaker revealed he had already watched it.

"I watched it last night. It was fabulous, with Emily Blunt as well. It was terrific," he said.

His unexpected review quickly caught attention online. A clip of Nolan speaking about the film went viral on Reddit, where fans couldn't help but find humour in the crossover.

One user joked, "Nolan reviewing DWP 2 feels like Batman giving fashion advice... and somehow it works."

Another added, "The idea of going to see the new DWP and seeing Christopher Nolan in the theatre is really funny to me."

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Released in Indian theatres on May 1, 2026, The Devil Wears Prada 2 marks the long-awaited follow-up to the 2006 original The Devil Wears Prada.

The sequel brings back much of its iconic cast, including Meryl Streep, Hathaway, Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

However, Adrian Grenier, who played Nate in the original film, does not return for the sequel.

The film also introduces a host of new faces to the franchise. Among them are Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Lady Gaga, and BJ Novak.

Rising stars Simone Ashley and Patrick Brammall are also part of the cast, alongside appearances from Calum Harper and Amelia Dimoldenberg.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2: "I Walked Out More In Love With Meryl Streep"