Veteran Producer RB Choudary Dies In Car Accident: Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, And Others Pay Tribute

Veteran producer RB Choudary died in a car accident near Udaipur on Tuesday. His body is expected to be brought to Chennai on Wednesday.

Choudary was the founder of Super Good Films and played a pivotal role in shaping several successful careers. His death has sent shockwaves across the South film fraternity, with several leading actors expressing their grief.

Pawan Kalyan took to X to share his condolences, writing, "The demise of renowned producer and Super Good Films head Shri RB Chowdary Garu has left me stunned. I cannot believe the tragic news that Shri Chowdary Garu met with a fatal end in a road accident near Udaipur in Rajasthan. I pray to God that his soul attains peace."

He added, "He produced the film 'Suswagatham' in which I acted. It achieved great success. Expertise in film production and related business was his forte. He selected stories suitable for family viewing and produced films featuring excellent songs. The sister sentiment in the Annavaram film captivated family audiences. He earned a special place as a producer in both Telugu and Tamil film industries. I convey my deepest condolences to Shri RB Chowdary Garu's family."

శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారి మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతికరం



ప్రముఖ నిర్మాత, సూపర్ గుడ్ ఫిల్మ్ అధినేత శ్రీ ఆర్ బి చౌదరి గారు మరణం దిగ్భ్రాంతి కలిగించింది. రాజస్థాన్ లోని ఉదయ్ పూర్ వద్ద జరిగిన రోడ్డు ప్రమాదంలో శ్రీ చౌదరి గారు దుర్మరణం చెందారనే దుర్వార్త నమ్మలేకపోయాను. ఆయన ఆత్మకు శాంతి చేకూరాలని… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) May 5, 2026

Rajinikanth also shared an emotional note that read, "My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

Chiranjeevi expressed his sorrow, writing, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film 'God Father' through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss."

Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu.



I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented… pic.twitter.com/8AXgqF5hew — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2026

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar remembered him fondly, writing, "Deeply saddened to know that one of our most renowned producer, a thorough gentleman, #RBChoudhry Sir is not among us anymore. His untimely demise is shocking. Have done quite a number of films under his banner. He was one of the most respected member of the film fraternity. Will always remember him as a man with a smiling face and a very firm handshake. Deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened to know that one of our most renowned producer, a thorough gentleman, #RBChoudhry Sir is not among us anymore. His untimely demise is shocking. Have done quite a number of films under his banner. He was one of the most respected member of the film fraternity.… pic.twitter.com/1O9ffh2QKi — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 5, 2026

Meanwhile, Venkatesh Daggubati highlighted their long-standing association, writing, "Saddened beyond words to hear about the tragic passing of R.B. Choudary garu. We shared a deep personal bond over many years and I was fortunate to be associated with Super Good Films for Suryavamsam, Raja, Seenu and Sankranti. His passion and invaluable contributions to cinema will live on through his work."

Saddened beyond words to hear about the tragic passing of R.B. Choudary garu. We shared a deep personal bond over many years and I was fortunate to be associated with Super Good Films for Suryavamsam, Raja, Seenu and Sankranti. His passion and invaluable contributions to cinema… pic.twitter.com/g9MYMWznJt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) May 5, 2026

RB Choudary's filmography boasts several landmark productions, including Cheran Pandian, Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla, and Godfather. His most recent project was Maareesan, starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil.

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