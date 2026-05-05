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Trisha Krishnan Feels 'Humbled' After Receiving Overwhelming Love On 43rd Birthday

Trisha Krishnan began her special day with a visit to the Tirupati Temple

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Trisha Krishnan Feels 'Humbled' After Receiving Overwhelming Love On 43rd Birthday
Trisha Krishnan pens heartfelt note on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday on May 4
  • She received birthday wishes from celebrities, friends, and fans across the industry
  • Trisha visited actor-politician Vijay's Chennai home on her birthday after Tirumala darshan
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Actor Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, May 4. She began her special day with a visit to the Tirupati Temple, seeking blessings before the celebrations unfolded.

The actress was showered with heartfelt wishes from celebrities across the film industry, along with messages from friends and fans. 

Clearly moved by the outpouring of love, Trisha later took to her Instagram Stories to express her gratitude. She wrote, "Thank you all so so so so so much for the birthday wishes. Truly humbled and grateful for this overwhelming love."

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Trisha Visits Vijay's Home In Chennai

On her birthday, Trisha also visited the residence of actor-politician Vijay in Chennai, following her Tirumala darshan. She spent some time at his home before being spotted leaving the premises.

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha appeared relaxed and cheerful as she exited Vijay's residence. She acknowledged the paparazzi with a friendly wave and even flashed a thumbs-up, a gesture that many interpreted as a subtle show of support for Vijay, especially as TVK won in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026.

Vijay And Trisha's Movies

Vijay and Trisha are regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most popular on-screen pairs. They have shared screen space in several successful films, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, and, most recently, Leo.

About Their Relationship

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been the subject of online speculation regarding their personal relationship. Despite ongoing rumours, neither actor has publicly addressed these claims.

The scrutiny around Vijay's personal life has intensified, especially as he transitions into politics with the TVK. Following controversy surrounding his film Jana Nayagan and reports related to his divorce filings, discussions about his private life have increasingly entered public and political discourse.

ALSO READ: Viral: On Tamil Nadu Election Result Day, Trisha Celebrates 43rd Birthday With Tirupati Temple Visit

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