Video: How Vijay Celebrated His Big Win With His Family After The Tamil Nadu Elections

Actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured a historic victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election on Monday.

After the big win, he chose to visit his parents' home in Chennai.

A video from the celebrations shows him marking the moment with his family. His cousins joined in as everyone cheered, clapped, and celebrated together. The family looked happy as they posed for photos with Vijay and spent some quality time chatting before he left.

EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy VIJAY celebrates his political debut success with his parents. pic.twitter.com/4QVNeqTPoA — Actor Vijay Team (@ActorVijayTeam) May 5, 2026

Outside the house, Vijay greeted the media and waved to his supporters, thanking them for making his dream a reality.

Trisha Visits Vijay In Chennai

Yesterday, Trisha was spotted visiting Vijay's residence in Chennai.

As she left the premises, the actor acknowledged those gathered outside by waving and flashing a thumbs-up, a gesture many interpreted as a subtle nod to TVK's strong performance in the elections.

Vijay's Political Debut

In a remarkable political debut, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has emerged as the single-largest party in the state, leading in over 100 of 234 seats.

While the party has fallen short of the majority mark of 118, the strong performance marks a significant entry into Tamil Nadu politics and signals a new chapter for Vijay as he transitions from cinema to public service.

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