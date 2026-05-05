Charmme Kaur Indirectly Calls Trisha 'Lucky Mascot' After Vijay's TVK Win In Tamil Nadu Elections

Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recorded a landmark victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday, marking a major breakthrough for the actor-turned-politician. Coincidentally, the day also fell on Trisha Krishnan's birthday. May 4 marked the actor's 43rd birthday. Trisha has been rumoured to be dating Vijay. Producer Charmme Kaur, in her birthday message to Trisha, referred to the actor as a "lucky mascot" and indirectly linked the wish to Vijay's election victory.

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Charmme shared a picture with Trisha, in which the actor is seen flashing her trademark smile. Sharing the post, the producer wrote, "Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot. This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence, like I always say, patience. Happiest birthday my baby girl."

Take a look at the post here:

Trisha Visits Vijay's Chennai Residence

Trisha visited Vijay's residence in Chennai, with a video of her visit going viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a closely fought three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition AIADMK allied with the BJP, and a new political force led by actor Vijay through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's Chennai residence. The clip, shared by ANI, carried the caption: "Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai.



TVK is currently leading in 106 seats of the total 234 in the state. pic.twitter.com/Sezg1xgYDQ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has responded to the rumours.