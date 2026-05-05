Advertisement

Charmme Kaur Indirectly Calls Trisha 'Lucky Mascot' After Vijay's TVK Win In Tamil Nadu Elections

Charmme Kaur wrote in her post for Trisha, "This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence"

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Charmme Kaur Indirectly Calls Trisha 'Lucky Mascot' After Vijay's TVK Win In Tamil Nadu Elections
Charmme's post (L) and Trisha-Vijay (R).
  • Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, won big in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
  • Victory coincided with actress Trisha Krishnan's 43rd birthday on May 4
  • Producer Charmme Kaur called Trisha a lucky mascot in her birthday message
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), recorded a landmark victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Monday, marking a major breakthrough for the actor-turned-politician. Coincidentally, the day also fell on Trisha Krishnan's birthday. May 4 marked the actor's 43rd birthday. Trisha has been rumoured to be dating Vijay. Producer Charmme Kaur, in her birthday message to Trisha, referred to the actor as a "lucky mascot" and indirectly linked the wish to Vijay's election victory.

Details

Charmme shared a picture with Trisha, in which the actor is seen flashing her trademark smile. Sharing the post, the producer wrote, "Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot. This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence, like I always say, patience. Happiest birthday my baby girl."

Take a look at the post here:

Trisha Visits Vijay's Chennai Residence

Trisha visited Vijay's residence in Chennai, with a video of her visit going viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu witnessed a closely fought three-cornered contest between the ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, the opposition AIADMK allied with the BJP, and a new political force led by actor Vijay through his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a video that surfaced online, Trisha was seen arriving by car at Vijay's Chennai residence. The clip, shared by ANI, carried the caption: "Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan arrives at the residence of TVK chief Vijay, in Chennai. TVK is currently leading in 106 of the total 234 seats in the state."

In recent months, Vijay and Trisha have frequently been linked on social media amid online speculation, though neither has responded to the rumours.

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Trisha Vijay, Vijay Tvk, Trisha Vijay Affair Rumours
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com