Sunil Pal Breaks Silence After Banter With Samay Raina On <i>The Kapil Show</i> Sparks Backlash: 'I Don't Have A Beef'

Comedian Sunil Pal has finally responded to the chatter around his on-screen exchange with Samay Raina on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The episode, hosted by Kapil Sharma, sparked debate online after viewers felt that Sunil was being mocked during the banter.

Sunil Pal Clears The Air

During the episode, Samay took playful jabs at Sunil, joking about his appearance and habits, which drew laughter from judges Navjot Singh Sidhu and Archana Puran Singh. While some viewers felt the remarks crossed a line, Sunil has dismissed the criticism.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Main usko humiliation nahin maanta hun kyunki wo comedy show hai, and comedy show mein taang khichayi hoti rehti hai. Agar saamne aa jaye koi to aise maarne-kaatne to nahin daudenge, aisa to koi mann mutaav nahin hai. People will make jokes on each other, I made punchlines on him and he did the same. If it was a serious subject or a serious show, hamein shikayat karne ka haq bhi hota. Even Shah Rukh Khan (actor) becomes the butt of jokes on such a show, so mujhe koi shikayat nahin hai."

He also clarified that there was no awkwardness behind the scenes and that he was aware of Samay's presence beforehand.

'It's A Difference Of Opinion, Not A Personal Issue'

Sunil went on to stress that his views on modern comedy remain unchanged, even though he holds no personal grudge against Samay or other younger comics.

"I don't have a personal beef with anyone. It's just a difference in opinion, and it's not just with Samay but with any of these gen-z comedians who use abuses and profane language. Main to kehta hun aapke paas itna potential hai, internet aur education ka access hai, aapko sab cheez ka knowledge hai, to aapke subject to aur badhiya hone chahiye."

Reiterating his preference for clean humour, he added, "Audience tak acchi cheezein pahuchni chahiye kyunki wo unka haq hai, par ghum firkar, wahi gaali galauch jata hai aur usse mera dil dukhta hai. It's only my request to all these young comics that since you have all this access, utilise it well. Hamare paas to itni suvidha thi nahin to hamein to adjust karna padta tha, tab bhi humne saaf suthri comedy ka daaman nahin choda."

Interestingly, despite their contrasting views, Sunil and Samay had earlier collaborated on a STRCH advertisement in January 2026, showing that their professional relationship remains cordial.