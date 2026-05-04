After Reunion With Samay Raina On Kapil Sharma's Show, Ranveer Allahbadia Announces Documentary On <i>India's Got Latest Row</i>

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and YouTuber-comedian Samay Raina have marked their first on-screen appearance together since the India's Got Latent controversy, reuniting on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

What's Happening

Ahead of the episode's release, Ranveer shared a behind-the-scenes vlog on his YouTube channel Beer Biceps, documenting his arrival and interactions on set.

In the opening segment, he is seen speaking candidly about his nerves while travelling to the shoot.

He said, "Bahut darr lag raha hai, honestly, because hum ek comedy show mein laut rahe hain (I am scared because we are returning to a comedy show). This time it's India's biggest comedy show named The Kapil Sharma Show. Just a kid from Wadala fulfilling his own dreams. My grandfather used to watch this show a lot, he is not with us today, but he must be happy."

He continued, "Today is our shoot with the one and only Samay Raina. It's going to be a good day and I think it's almost been one year since the Latent chapter of life. Even Samay met me and told me that it's a very big media moment. I told him that I am looking at it as a professional task. It's how I operate, I don't think about the day until the day it's happening. I did the same with Latent."

The vlog captures several candid moments from the set, including Ranveer meeting Samay's close friend Balraj Singh Ghai and recalling their earlier interaction at a Mumbai comedy venue, The Habitat.

He also meets Sunil Pal outside the vanity van, where the veteran comedian praised him on camera.

"Hindu Muslim Sikh Issai, all four castes sit together and watch one podcast together - our one and only Ranveer Allahbadia."

He added, "I have watched all the episodes of his podcast, I want to come to his podcast soon. Promise me that you will call me."

In a tongue-in-cheek edit, the vlog juxtaposes this moment with a clip of Sunil Pal criticising Ranveer on a news channel during the controversy.

Ranveer On Reuniting With Samay

Ranveer also shared glimpses of meeting Samay and host Kapil Sharma in the vanity van. Reflecting on their reunion, he told Samay, "We are celebrating our one-year anniversary."

After wrapping up the shoot, the two recreated their viral Latent photograph on the show's set.

"There should be no other recreation besides this; it ends here," Samay said, before the two shared a hug.

Towards the end of the vlog, Ranveer announced that he will be releasing a detailed documentary next month, chronicling the controversy.

"Everything that happened every day during the controversy has been recorded," he said, adding that he wants to close that chapter.

"I want to bury this whole controversy with that documentary and move on to the next phase of my life."

Background

The controversy dates back to an episode of India's Got Latent, where Ranveer asked an offensive question to a contestant. The comment triggered widespread backlash and legal action against those involved.

The fallout extended to several others associated with the episode, including YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija, and comedian Jaspreet Singh. Multiple FIRs were filed, and Samay was asked to remove episodes of his show from YouTube.