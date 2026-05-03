'Anticipatory Bail' Joke To Sunil Pal Calling Samay Raina A 'Terrorist': All That Happened On Kapil Sharma's Show

A special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show aired on the occasion of World Laughter Day, featuring Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia as guests.

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the episode leaned heavily into humour around last year's controversy linked to India's Got Latent, with the trio engaging in playful banter.

Kapil Sharma Opens With Jibes At Samay And Ranveer

Kapil kicked off the episode by referencing the attention both guests received online and otherwise.

"Accha internet par toh log search kar he rahe the, alag alag rajyon ki police bhi inko search kar rahi thi." He followed it up with another quip, asking, "Would you like some tea, coffee, or anticipatory bail?"

Samay Raina's Take On A "Weird Year"

When asked about how the past year unfolded, Samay responded with a punchline that drew loud laughter.

He said, "It was a weird year. There are only two people in the studio who have been to the Supreme Court: us and Sidhu paaji."

Kapil Recalls Warning Samay Before Controversy

The conversation also revisited events leading up to the controversy. When Ranveer asked Kapil if he had watched India's Got Latent, Kapil said he had and recalled calling Samay earlier, asking, "How's there not a single case against you?"

Samay added that Kapil had called him just before things escalated and warned that something might go wrong.

Jokes About Silence After The Backlash

Samay continued with humour about the aftermath. "Maine toh sambhal ke kiya tha sir.." he said, reacting to Kapil's advice about being careful.

He added, "We were waiting for something else to happen. Kapil sir also stopped tweeting around then. Do hafte joh shanti thi na, Udit Narayan also stopped kissing people."

Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia's Podcast Style

Kapil also joked about Ranveer's tendency to ask philosophical questions. "Aaj mere bhai ne kum rakha hai warna ye maut ke baad ka bhi poochta hai ye. Duniya mein do he log hai joh maut ke baare mein baat karte hain, ek LIC waale aur ek Ranveer. Isliye iske podcast mein bade buzurg nahi jaate."

Samay added, "He asked me last year if I ever think about death. I obviously didn't but the entire past year, I kept thinking about death because of him."

Sunil Pal Calling Samay Raina A "Terrorist"

The episode took another turn with the entry of Sunil Pal, leading to a sharp exchange between him and Samay.

Sunil, referring to his earlier criticism, said, "It would have been better if he had thrown grenades from his mouth, because what actually comes out of him is unbearable. And joh samajh mein nahi aata woh samaj mein nahi aata, so anyone who doesn't belong in society is basically a terrorist."

Samay responded with his own set of jokes. He said, "Whatever abusive words I have learned, it is from Sunil Pal's videos, from comments on his videos." He continued, "Mujhe Sunil bhai ek number lagte hain, Dus mein se."

When Kapil mentioned Sunil attending an event in slippers, Samay added, "Ye humesha chappal mein ghoomte hain, joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se (He always wears flip-flops. He only sees shoes when they are thrown at him.)" He further said, "He (Sunil Pal) has said so many things about us. My mom would be proud of me this time."