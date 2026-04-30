After 'He Ruined My Mental Health' Remark, Samay Raina Reunites With Ranveer Allahbadia On Kapil Sharma's Show

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia are set to share the stage once again, more than a year after their much-discussed controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.

What's Happening

The two will appear together on a special World Laughter Day episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premieres this Saturday, May 2, on Netflix.

The streaming platform dropped a promo on Thursday, teasing the reunion.

In the clip, Samay is seen addressing the audience and announcing his return to what he calls his "favourite show."

He adds that he hasn't been informed about who he will be sharing the stage with.

Moments later, Ranveer walks in and begins chanting his signature "woo!" repeatedly in Samay's face.

Reacting to the surprise, Samay says, "No way, bro," before walking off.

Background

The episode will also feature host Kapil Sharma along with regular cast members Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

Reacting to the promo, Archana's son Ayushmaan Sethi commented, "I hear from @archanapuransingh this was one of the funniest episodes (eyes emojis) Can't wait!"

Samay Raina-Ranveer Controversy

The reunion comes shortly after Samay released his stand-up special Still Alive on YouTube, where he spoke at length about the controversy linked to India's Got Latent.

In the special, he took multiple jibes at Ranveer over the joke that sparked backlash and led to the show being taken down, along with FIRs being filed.

"He ruined my entire mental health. At least he knows meditation. I don't know anything. Beer Biceps... the monk who sold my Ferrari," Samay said during the set. He also added, "The joke he cracked... I couldn't even defend him at my home. My mother kept asking me what he said exactly. I said, 'Let him be. He's a pathetic guy,'" while claiming that Ranveer repeated the same joke several times during recording.

Responding to the controversy, Ranveer had earlier told paparazzi, "Kaun samay? Mera samay achha chal raha hai (Who Samay? My samay or time is going pretty well)," adding that he is focusing on staying positive.

Samay had also hinted at a fresh collaboration with Ranveer during an Instagram AMA, saying they would "break the internet again" on May 2.

In his special, Samay also revealed that Kapil Sharma had expressed interest in being part of India's Got Latent.

Addressing criticism from comedian Sunil Pal, he said Kapil had reached out to him directly, praising the show and indicating that he wanted to feature in a future episode.